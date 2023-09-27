FREEHOLD, N.J. and PLANO, Texas, Sept. 27, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The New Jersey Youth Soccer Association (NJYSA), the Governing Body for the sport of soccer in New Jersey has announced a partnership renewal with Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports.



Image Caption: New Jersey Youth Soccer Association Renews Partnership With Sports Connect.

Sports Connect’s partnership with NJYSA furthers the governing body’s mission of providing quality opportunities for its members. The technology solutions offered through this partnership assist athletes, coaches, families, and volunteers.

“We are very excited to extend our relationship with Stack Sports. This partnership helps provide our members access to innovative technology with features that keep their seasons running smoothly year after year,” said Evan Dabby, Executive Director of NJYSA. “With the Sports Connect platform serving as our official registration partner, we believe we are best positioned to serve our membership and grow the sport of soccer across the state.”

As an official technology partner of New Jersey Youth Soccer, Sports Connect will serve as a participation growth platform for member clubs and leagues.

“We are proud to partner with New Jersey Youth Soccer, to help continue growing soccer participation in the great state of New Jersey,” said Adam Abney, General Manager of Sports Connect. “NJYSA helps inspire its members to achieve their full athletic potential, and Sports Connect is beyond honored to help be an integral partner in this mission.”

Affiliated clubs and leagues partnering with Sports Connect will have access to a full suite of features, including industry-leading retention insights tools, mobile-first registration, safety and compliance tracking, professional website designs, secure online payment processing, and much more.

The New Jersey Youth Soccer Association has long-term goals to continue to expand and serve its membership over the next few years and believes that Sports Connect is the conduit to help prime this advancement.

When your club or league is ready to take advantage of the benefits of this new exclusive partnership, contact the Sports Connect team at https://sportsconnect.com/njys/.

About New Jersey Youth Soccer Association:

The mission of NJYSA is to serve the youth soccer community by providing their members with programs, tools, education, training, and governance; promoting a positive, inclusive culture and safe environment; and encouraging the development of youth soccer players of all ages and skill levels. New Jersey has a long history of excellence far beyond its own boundaries. New Jersey ODP and club players can often move on to outstanding soccer careers at the collegiate, professional, and international levels.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development.

To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

