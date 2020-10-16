DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With Election Day less than a month away, and early voting beginning on October 13th, in a nonpartisan effort, Alpha Business Images (ABI), has rolled out the Keeping It 100 Challenge to spread the message of encouraging voter participation with the help and talent of peers in the advertising industry.

This year’s election will be staggeringly different from any prior election year due to the obstacles COVID-19 presents, the misinformation about mailing in ballots and the reality that not every U.S. citizen has registered to vote because of political exhaustion and friction in 2020. ABI is recruiting the creative ingenuity and passion that all agencies pour over their clients to extend those same efforts to our democratic republic — each agency pledging 100% participation in not just this election but in ALL elections. “Every Person. Every Election” will inspire ad agencies to join the movement and do what they do best — influence, inspire and act.

“We spend a lot of time with folks in our industry – virtually and otherwise. Not only the people we work with in our agencies every day, but other industry-related companies, vendors and freelancers we often partner with on projects. This challenge is intended to go beyond the 2020 Presidential race. Our hope is that it continues to include the many local races that occur in our cities/counties every year,” stated Dawn Davidson, ABI’s vice president and creative director. “Civic engagement should become a part of the industry’s culture if we really want to more effectively reach diverse targets,” Davidson concluded.

Early voting is in full effect in Texas and there’s still time in some states to register to vote. Most importantly, an opportunity yet exists for spreading the message to compel those who may be apolitical and believe voting doesn’t make a difference to get out and vote.

The goal is to help the ad industry voter to be informed and make the right choice for them. The Keeping It 100 Challenge site includes curated resources like the information needed to register, where to vote, and resources about each candidate.

For more information on the Keeping It 100 Challenge, go to https://www.keepingit100challenge.com/ and join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram @KeepingIt100Challenge.

About ABI:

ABI is a full-service marketing and advertising firm defined by The Art of Influence. Through its proprietary system Audience 360, ABI analyzes clients’ audiences and creates and tailors content that connects to and influences relationships with brands. Adweek’s Top 100 List in 2020 recognized ABI as one of the fastest-growing ad agencies in the world. Information: https://www.alphabusinessimages.com/.

