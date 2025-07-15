BURLEIGH HEADS, Queensland, July 15, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — If dating feels like one big performance review and you’re constantly trying to prove you’re good enough, this book is your permission slip to stop. Meet “Stop Hating Dating, Start Being You” (ISBN: 978-1834182261) — the bold and brutally honest read from Gold Coast–based author Sarah van Eck, which is not just shaking up the dating world but also questioning the way feminism has shaped modern love.



Image caption: Book cover, “Stop Hating Dating, Start Being YOU.”

This isn’t your average dating guide. It’s raw, real, and laugh-out-loud relatable — a wake-up call for women caught between independence and intimacy in a world that promised equality but forgot about love.

“If you’re an independent woman and you like to be in control, you don’t want to be swept off your feet. You think not doing it yourself impacts your worth,” Sarah explains.

“Our feminist progression has us steadfast in the need for equality. We wanted to have options; we wanted to show that we were more than the roles cast for us. We wanted liberation from ‘second place’ in the home. But many women are now in a position where we are not only expected to provide, we are no longer looked after.”

“You don’t need to be more perfect. You need to be more you,” Sarah says. “Be wacky, be different, and most importantly, have needs. Psychologically, women need men to be providing for them in some way to feel cared for. The man who wants to be with you, wants to meet your needs!”

Part juicy memoir, part psychological glow-up, “Stop Hating Dating, Start Being You” is for every woman who’s ever cried over a man who couldn’t text back but still liked her Instagram story.

Therapists and wellness experts are already obsessed:

“This book feels like the honest, hilarious conversation I wish I’d had with my best friend at sixteen.” — Katherine Haag, Wellness Consultant & Trauma-Informed Counsellor

“With raw honesty, empowering wisdom and humour, Sarah reminds us that the most important love story we’ll ever live is the one we write for ourselves.” — Georgie Williams, Psychologist

Sarah van Eck dove into the psychology behind why so many women feel “not enough” in love after her life-altering eating disorder diagnosis forced her to stop people-pleasing and corporate grinding.

She blends mindset reframes and psychological research with her own colourful dating history to help others finally date with self-respect.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Title: “Stop Hating Dating, Start Being YOU: Challenging Your Beliefs to Shift Your Self-Worth”

Author: Sarah van Eck

Genre: Nonfiction / Self-Help / Relationships

Paperback ISBN: 9781834182261

Hardcover ISBN: 9781834182278

eBook ISBN: 9781834182285

Audiobook ISBN: 9781834182292

Available at: Amazon, Audible, and major retailers worldwide

