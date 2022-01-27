LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — GI-Films announces: What is really going on in Eastern Europe between Russia and Ukraine is the subject of a new movie “The Narrow Bridge” just released on Amazon Prime. Written and produced by Mirza Davitaia, and produced by GI-Films, “The Narrow Bridge” is about a young artist who must take up arms to defend Ukraine.

Tensions between the West and Russia are at their highest since the peak of the Cold War and the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. The Russian troop build-up near the Ukrainian border as part of Vladimir Putin’s desire to regain control of Ukraine are spurring fears that Moscow could launch an invasion.

“This is the story of a young talented artist named Kiril, who’s destiny persistently puts a weapon in his hand instead of a brush, demanding that he abandon his art and take up arms,” explains Davitaia. “There is a war in his homeland, invaders are brutally interfering in the peaceful life of his country.”

The movie was shot on location near Kyiv by Ukrainian director Boris Kvashnev. Stars Roman Matsyuta, Zaza Chanturya, Svetlana Zelenkovskaya and Borys Heorhievskiy.

Davitaia is known for his previous war drama “5 Days of War,” directed by Renny Harlin and starring Val Kilmer, Andy Garcia and Rupert Friend.

Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/Narrow-Bridge-Roman-Matsiyta/dp/B09KCQJ4DB

More Info on IMDB Link: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt14577022/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_6

Learn more about GI-Films at: https://gi-films.com/

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO (YouTube) – Film Trailer: https://youtu.be/Tvv8LywNbVQ

News Source: GI-Films