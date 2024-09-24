ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Sept. 24, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lutheran Home invites the community to discover the art of positive aging at ThriveFEST 2024, celebrating life, learning and longevity. This educational event showcases a 134-year legacy of aging with grace and neighborly care and will deliver valuable insights for everyone — from seniors and caregivers to adult children looking to help their parents enhance their well-being. The inspiring evening is on Thursday, October 10, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and brings together 15 wellness experts to help you discover new ways to live your best life.



Image caption: ThriveFEST 2024 at Lutheran Home Celebrates Active Aging.

“As a non-profit that exists to benefit the Arlington Heights community, we’re thrilled to celebrate aging in a positive, enriching way,” said Jennifer Darnell, Vice President of Sales & Marketing with Lutheran Life Communities. “ThriveFEST 2024 is all about embracing life’s next chapter with excitement, vitality and knowledge.”

This event will feature more than 15 wellness experts, including the Alzheimer’s Association and other local businesses offering guidance on how to make the most of your golden years. With informative resources, engaging talks and a warm community atmosphere, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Event highlights:

Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, wine and other refreshments

Free gait analysis with VirtuSense

Expert financial insights for veteran’s benefits and more

Tips and support for decluttering and downsizing

TED-style talks every 15 minutes on health, wellness and active aging

More than 15 wellness experts

Learn about Alzheimer’s care, resources and support at the Alzheimer’s Association information table. An expert will be on hand to provide insights and answer questions.

Tour Lutheran Home’s upscale living options

The event will be held at Lutheran Home at 800 W. Oakton St., in Arlington Heights.

For more information, call (847) 957-9264 or visit https://lutheranlifeliving.org/communities/lutheran-home/

About Lutheran Home:

Lutheran Home is part of Lutheran Life Communities, a faith-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and provides the most comprehensive constellation of memory support services, options and resources in Arlington Heights. They offer assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, skilled rehabilitation, an Adult Day Club, inpatient and outpatient rehab, home care services, move management services and Shepherd’s Flock Child Care and Preschool. They invest in a full, robust continuum of care that can address early dementia and mild cognitive impairment with stage-form care supportive services and residential solutions like MyTapestry memory support. A variety of residential options are offered with upscale apartment homes and private suites along with tailored support, social and education opportunities, fitness classes and dining designed to help maintain cognitive abilities. It’s Grace-Filled living.

