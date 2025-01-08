COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tidemark Talks, a new podcast dedicated to telling the stories behind Orange County’s most iconic business leaders, officially launched this week. The podcast features authentic, compelling interviews with some of the region’s most notable entrepreneurs, innovators, and visionaries. The podcast is hosted by Jim Snyder, CEO of Tidemark Real Estate Services, alongside Taylor Snyder and Basil Newburn.



Photo caption: Jim Snyder, CEO of Tidemark Real Estate Services, poses with William Wang, VIZIO, Inc.’s founder and CEO who recently sold his company for $2.3 billion.

Tidemark Talks offers an inside look at the journeys of business leaders who have left an indelible mark on Orange County’s business landscape. With a focus on success and struggle, the first episodes set the stage for a platform that celebrates connection, loyalty, and entrepreneurial spirit.

A “Who’s Who” of Orange County Business Icons

The initial lineup of interviewees reads like a “Who’s Who” of Orange County legends, including:

William Wang (Vizio) – Recently sold his company for $2.3 billion. His innovative approach to affordable, high-quality TVs disrupted the consumer electronics market and positioned Vizio as a household name.

– Recently sold his company for $2.3 billion. His innovative approach to affordable, high-quality TVs disrupted the consumer electronics market and positioned Vizio as a household name. Darren Rude (Youtheory) – CEO and co-founder of one of the largest collagen and turmeric supplement brands in the U.S. Youtheory products are now sold in over 60 countries worldwide, setting the gold standard for wellness supplements.

– CEO and co-founder of one of the largest collagen and turmeric supplement brands in the U.S. Youtheory products are now sold in over 60 countries worldwide, setting the gold standard for wellness supplements. Wing Lam (Wahoo’s Fish Tacos) – Co-founder of the iconic restaurant brand with over 60 locations. Known for blending cultural flavors and fostering community engagement, he’s a staple figure in Orange County’s dining scene and at U.S. surf and skate events.

– Co-founder of the iconic restaurant brand with over 60 locations. Known for blending cultural flavors and fostering community engagement, he’s a staple figure in Orange County’s dining scene and at U.S. surf and skate events. Mike Holcombe (Caitlyn Minimalist) – Co-founder of a top-performing personalized jewelry brand originally launched on Etsy. The brand has over one million unique sales and ranks as #1 on Etsy’s best-reviewed shops, showcasing a blend of artistry and business acumen.

– Co-founder of a top-performing personalized jewelry brand originally launched on Etsy. The brand has over one million unique sales and ranks as #1 on Etsy’s best-reviewed shops, showcasing a blend of artistry and business acumen. Stephen Pixley (AutoCrib) – Innovator in industrial vending solutions for manufacturing. His company has revolutionized inventory management for Fortune 500 manufacturers, improving efficiency and accountability on a global scale.

– Innovator in industrial vending solutions for manufacturing. His company has revolutionized inventory management for Fortune 500 manufacturers, improving efficiency and accountability on a global scale. Steve Mellgren (Obey Clothing) – Co-owner of the urban apparel brand. Obey Clothing has achieved global recognition without traditional advertising, leveraging grassroots marketing and art collaborations to build a worldwide following.

“At Tidemark Talks, we aim to spotlight the remarkable stories of those who have shaped Orange County’s economy and culture,” said Snyder. “Listen in and you will hear remarkable stories and a common theme of resilience, determination, and how their visionary leadership catapulted success, wealth, and job creation in our community. These leaders have paved the way for future generations, and through this podcast, we hope to celebrate and honor them while inspiring young entrepreneurs by sharing the lessons learned from their struggles and triumphs.”



Photo caption: “Tidemark Talks” crew (left to right): co-host Basil Newburn, Pat Lacey, Jim Snyder CEO of Tidemark Real Estate Services, and Taylor Snyder.

The Vision Behind Tidemark Talks

Jim Snyder, iconic in his own right, boasts over 40 years of experience in commercial real estate with more than $2 billion in transactions covering 200 million square feet across Orange County. He was the top-selling broker for Lee & Associates in Newport Beach for 35 years before founding Tidemark Real Estate Services. Snyder, who had the good fortune of orchestrating commercial real estate transactions for many of Orange County’s most notables, conceived Tidemark Talks as a way to give back to the community and honor the relationships he’s built throughout his career. The podcast emphasizes how strategic investments in commercial real estate have been a common thread among these leaders’ wealth-building strategies.

“We wanted to create a unique platform where stories are shared in an unfiltered and authentic manner,” added Snyder. “Tidemark Talks celebrates the interconnected network of Orange County’s business community—where hard work, resilience, and innovation are rewarded. It’s fascinating to hear how this hub has transformed business nationally and globally.”

Rich Learning for the Next Generation

Tidemark Talks offers invaluable insights for young and aspiring entrepreneurs. Listeners gain firsthand knowledge from those who have navigated the challenges of building successful businesses and creating fortunes.

The podcast showcases how these leaders, while achieving personal success, remain committed to giving back and sharing their experiences for the betterment of the community. From zero-to-billions success stories to lessons in resilience, each episode is packed with wisdom that can influence tomorrow’s leaders.

About Tidemark Real Estate Services

Tidemark Real Estate Services is a privately held, full-service commercial real estate firm specializing in industrial properties within Orange County, California. Under the leadership of Jim Snyder, the firm offers brokerage, investment acquisition, and property management services, creating value for clients through innovative strategies.

Tune In and Be Inspired

Tidemark Talks, created in concert with Zill Media, can be watched on YouTube and heard on Apple/Spotify and other streaming platforms. Tune in to hear the stories of Orange County’s visionaries and learn more about up and coming episodes by visiting https://tidemarkrealestate.com/.

