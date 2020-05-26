GRANITE BAY, Calif., May 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TKG, a boutique recruiting firm specializing in clinical diagnostics, is rolling out Humanly’s AI-based conversational recruiting platform to help streamline the team’s ability to connect exceptional talent with their Fortune 500 healthcare clients.



Through Humanly, candidates will now have access to TKG’s industry-leading services 24 hours per day. By blending Humanly’s automation technology with TKG’s wealth of experience, the two groups are taking steps towards the future of talent acquisition.

Humanly is an AI platform for mid-sized companies that qualifies job candidates and answers their questions along the way. The platform automates the manual parts of candidate screening and scheduling so hiring teams can focus on the most meaningful interactions and candidates are not left in the dark.

Humanly’s conversational experience rethinks the antiquated application process and engages candidates by seamlessly integrating with native hiring pages, social media outlets, and mainstream recruiting websites. Plain and simple, Humanly helps organizations grow their staff more efficiently and quickly.

“TKG entered into this partnership to increase our capacity to exceed the expectations of our clients, candidates, and each other. The Humanly platform will give my team more time to do what we do best – connecting directly with exceptional candidates to fulfill our clients’ growth goals,” commented Lyn Kleinbach, founder of TKG.

With candidate experience being more important than ever for organizations, providing applicants with an innovative way to learn about opportunities and connect with talent professionals in real time is crucial.

Through Humanly, TKG’s clients, anxious to build sales and marketing teams, will have access to a larger pool of profoundly qualified candidates vetted through written, verbal and video skills while candidates will have the flexibility to learn about opportunities before, after or during their work days without the inconvenience of back-and-forth communications.

Added Andrew Gardner, COO of Humanly, “We are thrilled to be teaming up with TKG who has been leading through innovation in the healthcare recruiting space for two decades. It is amazing to align ourselves with partners like Lyn and her team as we adapt and grow in response to the ever-changing landscape.”

News Source: Humanly