SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation’s largest independent cooperative network serving the mortgage industry, announced today that the TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP (the Fund) recently participated in a Series B investment round for Clever Real Estate. Clever offers free educational resources — including expert advice, reviews and guides — to help consumers navigate their real estate journey. They also match sellers and buyers with vetted local real estate agents and other service providers to negotiate lower rates on their behalf.

“Clever’s mission is to help every person navigate their real estate journey with a trusted expert in their corner. Today, Clever’s websites deliver educational content to more than 11 million readers per year. Through our nationwide agent network, Clever sells more than $250M in real estate each month and helps customers save an average of almost $10,000 in realtor fees on each transaction,” said Luke Babich, Co-Founder and COO of Clever Real Estate. “We’re thrilled to partner with TMC’s Emerging Technology Fund to take Clever’s growth to the next level. The Fund not only brings capital to help us accelerate the growth of our team and technology but also relationships and operating experience as Clever deepens partnerships in the mortgage industry to propel our team to another year of 300+% growth.”

Owen Lee, a limited partner of the TMC Emerging Technology Fund and Co-Owner of Success Mortgage Partners, stated: “Success Mortgage Partners was thrilled to invest in Clever Real Estate. Clever’s technology and its disruption of industry norms positions the company for massive future growth. What’s more, its leadership team is young, smart, talented and not fearful of hard work — all of which makes Clever an ideal candidate for investment by The TMC Emerging Tech Fund. invests in companies.”

The Limited Partners of the TMC Emerging Technology Fund consist of some of the most technology-forward lender members of TMC. The Fund seeks to invest in companies that are leveraging technology to bring transformational change to the mortgage and real estate industries, with a particular emphasis on investment opportunities that will result in higher profitability and business process improvement for TMC lender members.

About The Mortgage Collaborative

Based in San Diego, Calif., The Mortgage Collaborative was founded in 2013 by four notable industry leaders and is the nation’s largest independent mortgage cooperative network. TMC is singularly focused on creating an environment of collaboration and innovation for small to mid-size mortgage lenders across the country to reduce cost, increase profitability, and better serve the dynamic and changing consumer base in America.

