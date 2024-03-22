ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative, the nation’s largest independent mortgage cooperative, announced the addition of Blue Sage Solutions, an industry leader in innovative cloud-based technology providers, to bring interim servicing to the mortgage industry. The partnership makes the Blue Sage Digital Servicing Platform (DSP), a cloud-based system that provides all necessary functions to perform interim servicing, available to TMC members at preferred rates.



Image caption: Blue Sage Solutions and The Mortgage Collaborative Partner.

“We admire Blue Sage’s digital mortgage leadership and are delighted to partner with them,” said David Kittle, CEO of The Mortgage Collaborative. “At a time when mortgage organizations are striving to lower costs, Blue Sage’s LOS-agnostic, cloud-built servicing platform streamlines loan onboarding while bridging the divide between origination and servicing functions. I’m thrilled to welcome them to The Mortgage Collaborative.”

The Blue Sage Digital Servicing Platform revolutionizes mortgage operations through open API technology that seamlessly merges loan origination and servicing functions and is compliant at the federal, state and agency levels. Leveraging the same trusted technology and architecture as all Blue Sage offerings, the platform offers a modern, user-friendly interface that is accessible via any browser, enabling an optimized borrower and lender experience.

All lenders, regardless of their current loan origination system (LOS), can use the Digital Servicing Platform to effortlessly automate the onboarding of loans, process individual and batch payments, collect payments and seamless offboard loans via servicing transfers, enabling lender-servicers to reduce costs and improve borrower retention rates. In addition, a full servicing version of the platform is expected soon.

“Being huge fans of The Mortgage Collaborative, we couldn’t be happier to be chosen as an interim servicing preferred partner,” said Carmine Cacciavillani, founder and chairman of Blue Sage Solutions. “Our partnership validates our ongoing commitment to transforming the entire mortgage lifecycle for all mortgage stakeholders, including lenders, servicers and especially borrowers. We look forward to enabling members of The Mortgage Collaborative who are looking to improve servicing efficiency and enhance the experience of every borrower they serve.”

The Mortgage Collaborative network is more than 210 lenders strong, with an aggregate annual origination volume of over $350 billion. The lender network is supported by a preferred partner network of organizations that specialize within each facet of the mortgage life cycle. The association is rewriting the playbook on the cooperative model, and their network caters to lenders of all sizes, with a strong mix of independent mortgage brokers and community banks and depositories.

For more information about the Blue Sage Digital Servicing Platform, visit bluesageusa.com/product/digital-servicing-platform.

About Blue Sage Solutions:

Blue Sage is a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based digital technology for the mortgage industry. The company’s Digital Lending Platform provides end-to-end functionality for the entire lending and fulfillment process, regardless of channel, while delivering a superior experience for every borrower. The Blue Sage Digital Servicing Platform enables financial institutions to modernize their servicing operations, reduce costs and ultimately attract and retain more borrowers. All Blue Sage technologies are 100 percent browser-based, equipped with mobile applications, and delivered through a secure, fully-managed cloud service. Blue Sage Solutions is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://bluesageusa.com/.

About The Mortgage Collaborative:

The Mortgage Collaborative was founded in 2013 by four notable industry leaders and is the nation’s largest independent mortgage cooperative network. TMC is singularly focused on creating an environment of collaboration and innovation for small to mid-size mortgage lenders across the country to reduce cost, increase profitability, and better serve the dynamic and changing consumer base in America. For more information, visit https://www.mortgagecollaborative.com/.

PRESS CONTACT:

Mike Murray

Strategic Vantage Marketing and PR

(240) 498-0863

MikeMurray@StrategicVantage.com

News Source: The Mortgage Collaborative