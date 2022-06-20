SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 20, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation’s largest independent cooperative network serving the mortgage industry, announced today that the TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP (the “Fund”) recently participated in a follow-on round to a recent $3.5M Series A completed by leadPops, a digital customer acquisition software and marketing innovation platform. leadPops allows users to create robust, automated lead-generating systems that drive qualified leads directly to their business. Current leadPops clients leverage tools such as lead funnels, lead-generation websites and in-house managed marketing services to drive and secure high-quality leads with solid conversion potential.



Image Caption: TMC Emerging Technology Fund logo.

“At leadPops, we believe driving traffic and clicks doesn’t matter if you’re not converting those clicks into clients, which is why we’re thrilled to partner with The Mortgage Collaborative at a time when many mortgage companies need us the most” said CEO and Co-Founder of leadPops Andrew Pawlak. “The TMC Tech Fund’s investment will help further accelerate leadPop’s growth while allowing us to positively impact the more than 250 mortgage companies that are part of TMC. It’s a big win for everyone involved, and the leadPops team is ready to rock.”

leadPops was founded in 2011 to help mortgage, real estate and insurance businesses thrive online through optimized conversion. Existing partnerships include the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), C2 Financial, Fairway Independent Mortgage, Movement Mortgage, Thrive Mortgage and many more. With more than 3,000 clients nationwide, leadPops was named one of the country’s fastest-growing companies in 2021, earning it a place on the Inc. 5,000 list.

“Andrew literally wrote the book on mortgage lead generation and has a profound amount of knowledge and experience in lead generation and management for mortgage, real estate and insurance professionals,” said Sandy Selman, Venture Partner for the TMC Emerging Technology Fund. “Andrew has boundless enthusiasm to help his clients succeed and is among that rare breed of entrepreneur in whom we are fortunate to invest.”

The Limited Partners of the TMC Emerging Technology Fund consist of some of the most technology-forward lender members of TMC and are responsible for evaluating and investing in companies looking to advance the mortgage industry to the next level. The Fund continues to look for investment opportunities that will result in higher profitability and business process improvement for TMC lender members. For more information, contact info@tmctechfund.com. To learn more about leadPops, visit https://leadpops.com.

