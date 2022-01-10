HOUSTON, Texas, Jan. 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TNCRadio.LIVE, announced today that some well-known personalities have joined with the trucker-focused Internet streaming radio station to provide new programming beginning in January 2022.

With a predominantly talk radio format including live shows and popular podcasts, the station grew quickly since its launch in mid-2020 because of its easy availability online at www.tncradio.live and via Google Play, Apple’s App Store, Alexa, and hundreds of platforms and devices.

“This has been an incredible journey and we are very enthusiastic about our future,” said Managing Partner, Tom Kelley. “Since the station was founded, we believed that if we kept our focus on building a safe place for drivers to get the news and information they need, and the music and entertainment they want, we would be successful.”

In October 2021, the streaming station launched their “TNCRadio Prime Time” lineup, 7-9PM ET daily. The shows are produced by TNCRadio.LIVE and are available as a podcast a few days after the original broadcast. “Our first season was extremely well received, and we are grateful to our many listeners who have jumped in with us,” said Shelley Johnson, co-host of “Women Road Warriors,” a lively talk show designed to empower and inspire women in the trucking industry.

Johnson, an Executive Vice President and one of the founding partners of TNCRadio.LIVE, made the formal announcement on-air. “We are so happy to announce that Ice Road Trucker Alex Debogorski, “America’s Trucking Sweetheart” Marcia Campbell, and Dr. Christopher Cortman of “Building Strong Minds,” can all be heard on TNCRadio starting in January 2022.”

Alex Debogorski, a standout on The History Channel’s “Ice Road Truckers” series, is well-known for his ability to tell stories of his nearly 50 years driving trucks in Canada. “Basically, all we have to do is just wind him up and get out of the way,” Kelley said with a laugh. He continued, “Tale Lights,” a new show to the TNCRadio Prime Time lineup “is the perfect format for Alex. The program is geared around letting drivers do what they do best. Next to being a safe driver, every decent driver loves to tell their stories. Alex is one of the best storytellers you have ever heard.”

By his own account, well-known musician/trucker ‘Long Haul Paul’ Marhoefer has been a big fan of Marcia Campbell’s for many years. “Having Marcia back on the air is going to be a huge hit for a lot of us,” said the singer. “It was a very sad day when she left the airways in 2020. Even if it’s only going to be once a week, I know many drivers have been waiting a long time for this.”

The pandemic has certainly increased health awareness across the board. Trucking is no exception. The new show “Building Strong Minds,” with noted author and psychologist Dr. Christopher Cortman will take on subjects that drivers sometimes avoid discussing.

“We will tackle anything and everything from stress, anxiety, loneliness and depression to practical tips on how to improve relationships from the road,” according to show producer, Tom Kelley.

This will be the second season of the TNCRadio.LIVE Prime Time lineup and includes season one holdovers, “Women Road Warriors,” hosted by Johnson and motivational author/speaker/driver Kathy Tuccaro, “TruckersLife Radio,” hosted by TFC Global President, Ron Fraser and “The Train Station,” with longtime Houston radio host Bill Waldrop, recently named as one of the corporate partners. The TNCRadio Prime Time slot also includes “Keep on Talkin’” with host/partner/driver Tom Kyrk introducing listeners to many of trucking’s most interesting people.

Finally, company Vice President and another founding partner, Ron Samuels brings his nearly 60 years in radio to the table with a new show. “Reverse Gear,” a look back at the history of popular music, will give the listeners an opportunity to not only remember some of the best songs of the last six decades, but also to see how the artists who wrote and performed some of these classics made their mark in the industry.

About TNCRadio:

TNCRadio.LIVE began broadcasting in mid-2020 and provides on-going weather, traffic, and emergency information and entertainment to the Transportation Industry, primarily to commercial drivers. The station is privately owned. TNCRadio.LIVE is a DBA of IMSICO, LLC, a Texas Company.

If you would like more information about this topic or to schedule interviews with people mentioned in this release, please contact Barry Rogers, Wayne PR & Consulting, Barry@WaynePR.com, visit the website https://tncradio.live/ or email info@tncradio.live

News Source: TNCRadio.LIVE