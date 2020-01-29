ATLANTA, Ga., Jan. 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, today announced Sherwood Lawrence will take on the role of chief marketing officer in addition to his current position as chief creative officer.



Lawrence has held a number of c-suite roles since the founding of Top of Mind in 2003, including oversight of the firm’s finance, technology and creative departments. As chief marketing officer, he will align Top of Mind’s marketing strategy with the organization’s sales and user adoption goals. Lawrence will also continue to serve Surefire clients as Top of Mind’s chief creative officer.

“It’s humbling to know that we’ve built the mortgage industry’s number-one CRM almost exclusively by letting our clients’ successes speak for themselves,” said Lawrence. “Yet we’ve been hearing from our clients, partners and industry friends that it’s time for us to be more vocal about the great work we do together.

Since 2003, we’ve been creating customers for life by combining an intelligent marketing automation platform, a vast creative library of content, and an ever-evolving array of capabilities and integrations to fully engage customers along their entire customer journey,” continued Lawrence. “It’s my pleasure to take on this new role and share with the market more broadly how Top of Mind and its partners continue to help our clients win every day. You’ll be hearing a lot more from us in 2020.”

About Top of Mind Networks:

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) has grown from a bootstrapped post-close, follow-up solution into the leading CRM/marketing automation firm in the mortgage industry. Their Surefire platform is widely regarded as the gold standard in enterprise CRM, automating best practice throughout a borrower’s prospect-to-repeat-customer lifecycle.

Twitter: @mortgagecrm

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0129s2p-Sherwood-Lawrence-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Top of Mind Networks