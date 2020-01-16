ATLANTA, Ga., Jan. 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, today announced it has elevated Jonas Kruckeberg to executive vice president of strategic partnerships and industry relationships.



After leading Top of Mind’s sales function for more than eight years, Kruckeberg will step into a more strategic role with a focus on partner and industry relations and brand ambassadorship. In this position, he will work with industry associations, lender cooperatives and mortgage technology vendors to build out a robust partner ecosystem that benefits Top of Mind clients.

Before joining Top of Mind, Kruckeberg spent nearly a decade as a mortgage loan officer and branch manager serving customers in Southern California at such independent mortgage banks as Watermark Home Loans and First Priority Financial (later acquired by Caliber Home Loans).

“Top of Mind’s best-in-class experience would not be the same without our strategic relationships with leading-edge vendors and industry partners,” said Kruckeberg. “I look forward to nurturing these vital relationships for the benefit of our clients and their customers.”

“Jonas’ insight into lenders’ needs, his strong representation of the Top of Mind brand and his reputation as an effective, genial working partner make him a shoe-in for developing and strengthening our partner relationships,” said Top of Mind CEO Bill Hayes. I am proud of Jonas’ contributions to Top of Mind and congratulate him on this career advancement.”

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) has grown from a bootstrapped post-close, follow-up solution into the leading CRM/marketing automation firm in the mortgage industry. Their Surefire platform is widely regarded as the gold standard in enterprise CRM, automating best practice throughout a borrower’s prospect-to-repeat-customer lifecycle.

