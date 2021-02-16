ATLANTA, Ga., Feb. 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, announced the promotion of Nick Belenky to chief revenue officer. In this elevated role, Belenky will lead Top of Mind’s marketing, sales and customer experience teams to operate at their highest level and continue to deliver value-laden marketing technology and advice to its mortgage lender customers.

Belenky joined Top of Mind in January 2020 as executive vice president of sales and has since led the company to new heights. Over the last year, Belenky has grown the Top of Mind sales team by 167% and the marketing team by 300%. In 2020 he brought increased attention to Top of Mind’s creative marketing content, with Surefire CRM rounding out the year as the mortgage industry’s most decorated CRM and marketing automation platform. Additionally, Belenky launched customer resources that showcase mortgage marketing best practices such as Mortgage Marketing University, Surefireside Chats and Inside the Lenders Studio.

“Nick is an energetic, creative problem solver who has quickly brought immense value to Top of Mind and its customers,” said Top of Mind CEO Bill Hayes. “His strategic, data-driven approach positions him for success as chief revenue officer. We are so proud to have Nick on the team and we congratulate him on his promotion.”

Prior to Top of Mind, Belenky was the director of sales at CardinalCommerce, a Visa (NYSE:V) company and global leader in authenticating digital transactions. For four years, Belenky consistently led his team to triple-digit sales growth, while overseeing new merchant sales and channel partnerships globally and across North America. His career also includes management roles at CEIA USA, a global manufacturer of security equipment, and Edgerton Corporation, a developer of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems for the materials handling industry.

About Top of Mind Networks:

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks ( https://www.topofmind.com ) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry’s most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind’s SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, “set it and forget it” workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals are able to effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.

