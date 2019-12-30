ATLANTA, Ga., Dec. 30, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top of Mind Networks, a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, today announced that its Surefire CRM is ready to help mortgage lenders meet their obligations under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).



Effective January 1, 2020, the CCPA will impose significant new obligations on covered businesses, including mortgage lenders nationwide that do business in California. The law grants California consumers the right to know what information businesses collect about them. It also gives consumers the right to have their records purged from business databases, including CRMs, upon request, and consumers can opt out of having their information sold. Businesses cannot discriminate against consumers who exercise any of their rights under the CCPA.

Top of Mind’s CCPA Guide gives Surefire customers an overview of the law and outlines the internal and external processes mortgage lenders should review to ensure they are CCPA-compliant. The guide also tells Surefire customers what to do if they receive a CCPA request from a consumer.

“Our customers can rest assured that the Top of Mind team is fully prepared to handle all CCPA requests ahead of the law’s effective date,” said Top of Mind Chief Product Officer David Orisini. “Surefire gives mortgage lenders the flexibility to retain consumer marketing history as required by existing laws while simultaneously allowing them to delete consumer information when required under CCPA.”

CCPA-readiness is the latest addition to Top of Mind’s full suite of compliance solutions. Surefire automates such essential compliance capabilities as approvals management for changes to print and digital assets; state-by-state licensing disclosures; review of rates displayed to leads and prospects; and full audit support.

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com/) has grown from a bootstrapped post-close, follow-up solution into the leading CRM/marketing automation firm in the mortgage industry. Their Surefire platform is widely regarded as the gold standard in enterprise CRM, automating best practice throughout a borrower’s prospect-to-repeat-customer lifecycle.

