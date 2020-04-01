ATLANTA, Ga., April 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, today announced the release of Power Messaging, a feature that enables SurefireCRM users to deliver high-touch text communication to consumers at scale.



Power Messaging makes it easy for loan originators (LOs) to engage prospects and customers with personal and timely text message communications. LOs control when, to whom and under which circumstances messages are sent. For instance, text messages may be sent to individual recipients or to groups of contacts; they may be deployed on a one-off or recurring basis; and they can be pushed immediately or scheduled for future deployment. LOs can even automate text communication with conditional rules and advanced workflows.

Power Messaging enables delivery of long-form messages with rich content. For instance, text messages can be customized with dynamic content, multimedia and external links. Power Messaging does not require recipients to download any apps, subscribe to a cellular data plan or acquire new technology skills. LOs can receive and respond to text messages from a dedicated chat window within the SurefireCRM platform.

“The ability to communicate with consumers on a personal level, on their preferred device, is just as critical to loan officers as being able to reach broad audiences through social media and email,” said Top of Mind Chief Creative Officer Sherwood Lawrence. “At Top of Mind, we take people personally. Power Messaging is not a chat bot. What we’ve done is scale the person behind the process, so that loan officers can meaningfully engage consumers while growing and managing their sales pipelines.”

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) has grown from a bootstrapped post-close, follow-up solution into the leading CRM/marketing automation firm in the mortgage industry. Their Surefire platform is widely regarded as the gold standard in enterprise CRM, automating best practice throughout a borrower’s prospect-to-repeat-customer lifecycle.

