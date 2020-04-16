ATLANTA, Ga., April 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, today announced it has launched PartnerNetwork, a Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA) solution that makes it easy for lenders and referral partners to co-brand marketing collateral with control and confidence.



RESPA’s guidelines, which prohibit lenders and real estate partners from receiving any “thing of value” in exchange for referrals, challenge lenders’ ability to co-brand marketing material in an operationally pragmatic and compliant manner.

Lenders have typically responded by (1) eliminating co-branding initiatives altogether, thereby weakening marketing relationships in the name of risk mitigation; (2) fully leveraging marketing relationships and assuming the risk of co-branding missteps as a necessary cost of doing business; or (3) shouldering the substantial burden of calculating and recovering the value of each co-branded campaign from marketing partners. PartnerNetwork eliminates the need for mortgage lenders to choose between strong marketing relationships, regulatory compliance and operational ease by providing a simple, comprehensive solution for managing all co-branded marketing content.

Top of Mind has created the Surefire PartnerNetwork to enable digital value sharing of co-branded assets in the SurefireCRM platform. Lenders can control originators’ ability to co-brand with marketing partners based on their approach to RESPA compliance and can easily identify partner participants in their database. Marketing partners do not have to repeat the registration process to co-brand with additional lender partners.

“We’re very excited to offer a platform solution that allows our clients to manage RESPA compliance with control and confidence, not only for print marketing, but for digital marketing as well,” said Top of Mind Co-founder and Chief Product Officer David Orsini. “This opens doors to new relationship-building opportunities for lenders who have been avoiding co-branding because of the complexity of RESPA compliance.”

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry’s most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind’s SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, “set it and forget it” workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals are able to effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.

