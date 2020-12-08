ATLANTA, Ga., Dec. 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, today announced the widespread availability of educational content from its 2020 Surefire Summit user conference. Designed to teach mortgage marketers how to earn clients for life, the conference originally aired as a users-only virtual event.

According to CEO Bill Hayes, Top of Mind’s decision to make its conference content widely available was spurred by the company’s interest in helping mortgage lenders maintain momentum in the face of forecasts that call for a diminished refinance market in 2021.

“To minimize the need to wrestle competitors for leads in 2021, lenders will need to pivot from a churn-and-burn mentality to nurturing the huge wave of refi customers they acquired this year,” said Hayes. In October, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) published its prediction that refis will drop by 46% in 2021, 39% in 2022 and 9% in 2023.

Available at no cost, the 2020 Surefire Summit includes sessions with industry leaders like Barry Habib. Additionally, viewers will also receive a content giveaway that includes a flyer bundle educating borrowers on the upcoming loan limit increase.

Now in its 9th year, the annual event brings together the Top of Mind team, top mortgage industry speakers, technology partners and SurefireCRM customers to help lenders derive the greatest value from their mortgage marketing programs. Surefire Summit 2020 sessions can be accessed here: https://www.topofmind.com/surefire-summit-2020-insider/.

About Top of Mind Networks:

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry’s most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind’s SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, “set it and forget it” workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals are able to effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.

