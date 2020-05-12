ATLANTA, Ga., May 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, was recognized with four platinum and four gold awards for outstanding corporate marketing in the 2020 Hermes Creative Awards.



The achievement echoes Top of Mind’s recent win at the 2020 AVA Digital Awards, where its creative content also took home multiple platinum- and gold-level awards.

Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition that honors professionals involved in the conceptual, writing and design phases of digital and physical marketing media. The world-renowned awards program is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), an organization established in 1995 to promote a high standard of creative excellence among its thousands of communication, advertising and marketing professional members. To date, the organization has judged more than 230,000 entries from applicants in 125 countries.

“While it’s obvious that purchasing a home is a hallmark financial event, it’s important to remember the enormous emotional journey of this impactful life decision,” said Top of Mind Chief Creative Officer Sherwood Lawrence. “Top of Mind is committed to helping mortgage lenders connect with homebuyers on a deeper, emotional level. Our engaging content supports borrowers in making educated purchase decisions they will feel good about for a lifetime.”

Top of Mind won the platinum award in three categories for “Around the Neighborhood,” a dynamic web animation educating borrowers on factors that could impact the value of a home, such as nearby home sales, school zones and typical commute times. “Markets in a Minute,” an interactive landing page that provides a snapshot of weekly mortgage market rates, took home a platinum award as a Facebook series and two gold awards as an email landing page. “Journey to Your New Home,” an educational web animation that walks borrowers through the lending process, took home gold awards in two categories.

Hermes Creative Awards is judged by panels of field experts that score applicants on a scale of one to 100 based on the quality and ingenuity of their submissions. Winners are selected from eight categories: advertising, publications, marketing, branding, integrated marketing, public relations and communications, electronic media and pro bono.

To learn more about SurefireCRM Creative content, please visit https://www.topofmind.com/creativecontent.

About Top of Mind Networks:

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry’s most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind’s SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, “set it and forget it” workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals are able to effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.

