ATLANTA, Ga., March 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, today announced the launch of Power Video, a new toolset within Surefire CRM that makes it easy to record and send videos to clients, prospects and referral partners at scale.

Loan originators (LOs) do not need any special software to use Power Video; instead, they can record videos directly within Surefire CRM or upload videos from any mobile device. Lenders can send video content to clients and referral partners via email or text message on a one-off basis or as part of an automated, targeted marketing workflow.

“You can’t always talk to your customers face-to-face, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make a connection that’s both personal and powerful,” said Chief Revenue Officer Nick Belenky. “We built Power Video to make it easy for lenders to manage video communication at scale.”

Frontline originators don’t even have to log in to Surefire CRM to benefit from Power Video. Explains Belenky, “Let’s say a lender wants to send a video birthday greeting to every past client. With Power Video, the marketing manager can send the entire origination team a script with a link to record their birthday greeting — all via text message. The system automatically uploads each LO’s video clip to the right folder in the Surefire content library, and then the workflow is ready to deploy in a centralized fashion.”

Power Video offers lenders scalability and built-in compliance controls that are not available in other mortgage video solutions. Every Power Video automatically becomes part of the lender’s audit file in Surefire, making it easy to respond to records requests in the event of a compliance audit.

For more information, visit https://www.topofmind.com/power-video/.

About Top of Mind Networks:

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry’s most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind’s SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, “set it and forget it” workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals can effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.

