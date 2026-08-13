MILFORD, Mass., Aug. 13, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Total Sonics, the IP licensing division of THAT Corporation, today announced the availability of its suite of audio enhancement technologies in select MediaTek Smartphone, Tablet, and Internet of Things System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions. Manufacturers of cell phones and tablets, smart home displays, and other innovative consumer electronics products can now benefit from THAT Corporation’s portfolio of patented technologies, including the Total Sonics Suite of speaker optimization algorithms, Total Immersion height virtualization developed in conjunction with Psy(X) Research Inc., Total Bass dynamic psychoacoustic bass extension, and Total Cal automated in-home audio calibration system.



Image caption: Image caption: Elevating the sound experience on next-generation connected devices. Total Sonics is partnering with MediaTek to bring premium, immersive audio processing solutions to mobile and IoT hardware.

This successful implementation compliments Total Sonics’ longstanding support in MediaTek’s Smart Home category which includes chips for Audio, Voice Assistant Devices, and Smart TV products.

The collaboration reflects manufacturer demand for Total Sonics’ technologies in this diverse range of products, driven by appreciation of Total Immersion’s ability to create an immersive sound field from as few as two speakers, Total Bass’s capacity to render low frequencies beyond the physical capability of small speakers, and the Total Sonics Suite’s delivery of optimized speaker performance, enhanced voice intelligibility, and tight control over loudness fluctuations. Manufacturers are also now aware of Total Cal’s ability to quickly measure and calibrate audio systems using the mics in a mobile device, providing benefits even to speakers connected downstream from the host product.

“Our licensees develop innovative products across several device categories while relying on MediaTek silicon as their core platform,” said Timothy Brault, VP of Licensing at Total Sonics. “By extending support across the MediaTek ecosystem, our technologies can now enable the best possible sound across a manufacturer’s entire product line.”

Total Sonics solutions for supported MediaTek platforms are available immediately for evaluation and integration. For additional details, images or tech briefs, please contact Richard Frank at Frank Marketing Associates – rfrank.fma2@gmail.com or 949-637-0700

ABOUT MEDIATEK

MediaTek Incorporated is the world’s fifth largest global fabless semiconductor company. We are market leaders in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT (Internet-of Things) products. Ultimately, we power more than 2 billion devices a year – supporting productivity in 20 percent of homes and nearly 1 of every 3 mobile phones globally.

MediaTek equips people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smarter technologies. We work with the global brands you love to make our great technology accessible to everyone.

ABOUT TOTAL SONICS

Total Sonics is the Licensing Division of THAT Corporation. Founded by veteran engineers of the legendary dbx® Inc. brand of professional and consumer audio products, the technology that drives Total Sonics has been improving sound in consumer electronics products for over 40 years. More than 1 billion products in the worldwide market use Total Sonics’ technologies, as manufacturers around the world rely on Total Sonics to deliver better audio experiences to consumers without the need for additional hardware. Total Sonics licenses audio processing software for TVs, soundbars, speakers, PCs, mobile devices, and other consumer electronics. https://totalsonics.com/.

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Image caption: Elevating the sound experience on next-generation connected devices. Total Sonics is partnering with MediaTek to bring premium, immersive audio processing solutions to mobile and IoT hardware.

News Source: Total Sonics