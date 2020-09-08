BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Jacobsen Publishing has launched a hub for tracking the rapidly changing landscape of fuel producers adopting renewables, with a focus on renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuels and co-processing operations.

The special coverage includes tracking on:

Current US Renewable Diesel Production Refineries

US Co-Processing Refineries

US Refinery Conversions and New Builds

Renewable Diesel Facilities List with 10 Year Projections

Renewable Diesel Feedstock Balance Sheets

Price Forecasting and Supply and Demand Analysis

The Jacobsen’s position between agriculture and energy gives them a practical and insightful understanding of how these two industries will converge at an ever-increasing rate in the upcoming year.

Access to the hub is available to the public and can be accessed at https://thejacobsen.com/renewable-fuels/

About the Jacobsen:

The Jacobsen has been a price reporting agency since 1865 which puts us in a rarefied field of companies that have survived for so long. We set the benchmark for a wide range of commodities trading as a result of our unbiased, rigorous, neutral position in the market. Our team is unparalleled in experience on supply-demand fundamentals, reporting and forecasting in both long-standing and emerging markets.

Please contact George Morris at George [at] thejacobsen.com for more information.

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0908s2p-thejacobsen-300dpi.jpg

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

George MorrisThe Jacobsengeorge@thejacobsen.com303-775-4213

News Source: The Jacobsen