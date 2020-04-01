CHADDS FORD, Pa., April 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tree Leads Today (treeleadstoday.com) has grown more than five-fold during the past year, which its founders say is a strong testament to the effectiveness of their tree marketing program.



There are a lot of marketing companies out there that promise to give businesses an edge over their competition, but very few of them actually deliver on what they say. Normally, you’ll have to pay a lot of upfront fees and/or sign onto a long-term agreement before you ever find out what you are really getting. Don Dowd and Jason Lomberg, the founders of Tree Leads Today, started their company with a different approach.

They sought to develop an effective marketing system geared specifically toward the tree care industry, one that would actually deliver the results they promised and make clients pay only for the leads that they received. Going into their fifth year in business, this has proven to be a win/win formula for everyone.

“We started several years ago marketing our services to tree companies in Pennsylvania and on the East Coast,” says Don Dowd, Tree Leads Today co-founder. “After proving our concept with tree companies in our local area, we scaled up and went national. Now with so many satisfied clients, word has spread quickly, and our program has caught on like wildfire. Currently, we are up almost 600% year-over-year.”

Tree Leads Today is now in over 40 states. They service tree companies from Washington and Oregon down to Beverly Hills 90210, from Waterford, Maine down to Key West, Florida and all points in-between. Last year, they were a featured vendor at the Tree Care Industry Association (TCIA) Expo in Pittsburgh, where they received rave reviews for their marketing program from those who were in attendance.

What Makes Tree Leads Today Different?

Over the years, Tree Leads Today has tested and tweaked its marketing methods, and they continually make improvements in order to stay on the cutting edge. Using a proprietary blend of online and offline marketing methods that has been perfected over the past five years, they are able to generate leads that are high quality and more likely to convert into paying customers for local tree care companies. Companies are assigned a series of zip codes based on their needs and size and based on the availability of zip codes.

“One of the important things that differentiates us is that we work exclusively with tree care companies,” Dowd continues. “Our team is focused entirely on generating leads for our tree care clients, and we know this industry inside and out. For local tree companies, our in-depth industry expertise is comparable to what you would expect from a large marketing firm with huge staff and a much bigger budget – the type of firm that would be beyond reach cost wise for many of these companies. We partner with one only company who receives a series of zip codes, and smaller companies are able to benefit from the expertise of our team and the efficient and cost-effective marketing methodologies we have developed.”

There are several key benefits of the tree leads today program that make it stand out from other marketing companies:

Clients pay only for the leads that they receive;

Unlike many of the large home service leads providers, leads are 100% exclusive to the client – this means that there is never any worry about getting into a bidding war with competitors;

Leads are geo-targeted by zip code, which saves companies significantly on travel costs and time, allowing them to work more efficiently. As a result, they are able to effectively double the number of estimates and jobs they are able to secure;

Leads start coming in usually within one to two weeks after the program is implemented;

There are no long-term contracts to sign – everything is month-to-month.

“When you sign on with a typical marketing company, you are the one who is usually asked to take all of the risks. We treat this relationship like a true partnership – an ‘at will’ partnership where either side can walk away at any time if it no longer makes sense to work together. And because our clients receive a series of zip codes/territories that are exclusive and completely locked down, they are not afraid to tell others about the success we are delivering. This has ignited something of a grassroots movement.”

With the exponential growth Tree Leads Today is experiencing, territories are starting to fill up, and in some areas, tree companies are on waiting lists to get into the territories they want.

“Given the growth we’ve seen, we are starting to get waiting lists. There are still a lot of available territories out there, but if you want to get the zip codes you want, it is best to get in touch with us sooner rather than later.”

Bill Shipp is the vice president of commercial banking for the People’s Bank and Trust, a bank that specializes in providing best in class equipment financing for tree services companies in the Delaware Valley.

Equipment financing can be a risky business, but Bill says he is a lot more confident about the deal when a tree company is working with Tree Leads Today: “I love working with tree care companies that partner with Tree Leads Today, because I know that these companies will benefit greatly from the significant growth in revenue they receive from the leads TLT generates.”

For more information about Tree Leads Today, go to http://www.treeleadstoday.com

About Tree Leads Today:

Tree Leads Today was co-founded by Don Dowd and Jason Lomberg, two highly accomplished marketing experts. Don has owned several businesses in the home care industry, and he previously owned and operated his own tree care company. Don has built his success on innovative marketing strategies that help set him apart from the competition, and he has built upon these strategies in helping to develop a cutting-edge propriety marketing program for the tree care industry. Jason is an award-winning web development and internet marketing professional with over two decades of online marketing experience.

In late 2015, Jason and Don joined forces to establish Tree Leads Today, a unique marketing and lead generation service focused on eliminating client risk and delivering customers on a pay-per-lead basis. In 2020, Chris Dowd became a partner in Tree Leads Today. Over his career, Chris has worked in several industries within corporate America, and he is an expert at developing and implementing processes that maximize efficiencies and produce a higher return on investment.

