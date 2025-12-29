HONG KONG, Dec. 29, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TunesKit, a leading software developer dedicated to providing top-notch utility solutions, is proud to announce the official release of its latest product, TunesKit Android Unlocker. This powerful tool offers Android users a secure, efficient, and user-friendly way to remove various types of screen locks and bypass Google Factory Reset Protection (FRP) without requiring a Google account or password.



In an era where smartphone security is paramount, users often employ complex PINs, patterns, and biometrics to protect their data. However, this security can become a double-edged sword when passwords are forgotten, screens are cracked, or second-hand devices are purchased with existing locks. Recognizing this growing demand for a reliable recovery solution, TunesKit has engineered the Android Unlocker to rescue devices from accessibility limbo, ensuring users can regain full control of their phones and tablets in minutes.

TunesKit Android Unlocker is engineered to handle a comprehensive range of unlocking scenarios. Whether the device is locked due to multiple incorrect password attempts, a broken or unresponsive touch screen, or a second-hand purchase with an unknown passcode, this software provides a seamless remedy.

“We understand the panic and inconvenience that comes with being locked out of your digital life,” said William Garcia, Product Manager at TunesKit. “With TunesKit Android Unlocker, we wanted to create a tool that bridges the gap between high-level security and user accessibility. It is designed to be powerful enough to bypass sophisticated locks but simple enough that anyone, regardless of their technical expertise, can use it safely at home.”

WHAT’S NEW IN TUNESKIT ANDROID UNLOCKER?

Unlock Android devices’ screen lock with ease

Bypass Google FRP lock without password

Utilize industry-leading recovery technologies to ensure the highest probability of successfully bypassing locks

Boasts compatibility with lots of Android device models

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

TunesKit Android Unlocker is now available for download on the official TunesKit website. The software offers a free trial version for users to test compatibility. For full unlocking features, TunesKit offers flexible pricing plans to meet different needs, including a One-Month License: $29.95, One-Year License: $39.95, and a Lifetime License: $59.95.

TunesKit Android Unlocker is compatible with Windows and Mac. For Windows, it is available for Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, and XP. For Mac, it is available for macOS 10.11 or above.

Learn more: https://www.tuneskit.com/android-unlocker/

ABOUT TUNESKIT

TunesKit represents a team of passionate developers committed to providing global users with the best utility and multimedia software. With a focus on customer experience and technological innovation, TunesKit has served millions of users worldwide with products ranging from system recovery and unlocking solutions to video recording and editing tools. The company prides itself on offering reliable, secure, and easy-to-use software backed by professional customer support.

