McLEAN, Va., Feb. 18, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light) has been informed by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) that Cole Engineering Services (Cole), its wholly owned subsidiary, is no longer under investigation. Neither By Light nor Cole was ever a target of the investigation.



Image caption: By Light Professional IT Services LLC.

As previously reported by some media outlets, a search warrant was executed at By Light’s Orlando facilities in June 2024. Following this event, the company retained former senior DOJ officials to conduct an independent review of the matter on behalf of company leadership, engage with DOJ to understand the basis for the search, and work toward the resolution of the investigation.

On December 13, 2024, By Light was formally notified by DOJ through counsel that the investigation into Cole had concluded and no further action was required on the company’s part. This result is consistent with our belief that neither Cole nor any of its employees engaged in inappropriate conduct. By Light appreciates the swift resolution of the matter and the professionalism displayed by DOJ throughout the investigation.

“Throughout this process, the employees of By Light and our subsidiaries have remained laser-focused on executing the mission of our customers,” said Bob Donahue, Founder and CEO of By Light. “We continue to deliver state-of-the-art systems that increase both the readiness and lethality of our armed forces—soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines—ensuring they are equipped with the tools necessary to remain the world’s preeminent military force.”

By Light was represented in this matter by Morrison Foerster.

About By Light:

By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in McLean, VA, is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI-Dev Level 3 rated systems integrator that readies warfighters and federal agencies with technology and systems engineered to connect, protect, and prepare for every next.​ We deliver mission-ready modeling, simulation and training with customized trainers and high-fidelity cyber ranges to anticipate the next action and dominate the next outcome.​ We train cyber-ready workforces and deliver enterprise security from identity to monitoring, to detect, deter, and defeat every next threat.​ At By Light, our partnership-ready work accelerates missions to thrive beyond next.​ For more information, visit https://bylight.com/.

LOGO LINK for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0218-s2p-bylight-300dpi.jpg

News Source: By Light Professional IT Services