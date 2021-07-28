HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Properties Group (USPG), owner of The Streets of Indian Lake lifestyle center in Hendersonville, Tennessee, announces the opening of the Chase Bank (Chase). Chase offers more than 4,700 branches and 16,000 ATMs nationwide. This new state-of-the-art Chase location has all the latest amenities Chase has to offer and is a wonderful addition to The Streets of Indian Lake’s vast array of national and local retailers and restaurants.



PHOTO CAPTION: This new state-of-the-art Chase Bank location has all the latest amenities Chase has to offer and is a wonderful addition to The Streets of Indian Lake in Hendersonville, Tenn.

“The Streets” has captivated the community since it’s completion in 2008 and the major renovation of the central plaza space in 2019 has attracted additional tenants and neighboring businesses. The property’s revitalization enhances and refreshes what was strategically developed more than ten years ago and has been embraced by the community as the Nashville area’s premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destination!

Gord Wiebe, Director of USPG states: “We are excited to announce the addition of Chase just 30 steps from our main complex entrance. When we invested in one of the area’s premier centers, we aimed high to be the innovative leader in the Nashville area. We are committed to the community, and we are changing with the times to remain in the forefront in outdoor shopping center development.”

Cynthia Hicks, Senior Vice President of Leasing for USPG adds: “We are thrilled with the beautiful Chase branch and look forward to announcing new additions to the tenant mix at The Streets of Indian Lake soon. Engaging the community and acquiring new, exciting and innovative tenants is our goal – we welcome all to shop, dine, relax and enjoy all The Streets has to offer.”

About The Streets of Indian Lake:

The Streets of Indian Lake in Hendersonville, Tenn. – Nashville North was the first and only Lifestyle Center in the 50-mile area. Conveniently located off route 65 in north Nashville, amid inviting gathering spots, wide sidewalks and convenient parking in close proximity to individual shops and eateries, The Streets offers a unique range of over 30 premium shops, spas, and restaurants, such as Sam’s Sports Grill, Victoria’s Secret, Regal Cinemas, Barnes & Noble, Bink’s Outfitters, SkinWorks Wellness & Aesthetics, Chico’s, LOFT, and much more. For more tenant information, deals and events, visit https://www.streetsofindianlake.com/.

About U.S. Properties Group:

U.S. Properties Group owns approximately three million square feet. Redeveloping shopping centers in 10 states and managing over 350 tenant relationships, USPG covers the Midwest and Southeast United States, which includes Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Founded to create value and realize the “Upcycling” of shopping center assets, USPG acquires developments, renovates, and manages property to enhance values while restoring community marketplaces with best-of-class tenants and services. For more information visit https://www.uspginc.com/.

About Chase:

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., doing business as Chase Bank or often as Chase, is an American national bank headquartered in Manhattan, New York City, that constitutes the consumer and commercial banking subsidiary of the U.S. multinational banking and financial services holding company, JPMorgan Chase. The bank was known as Chase Manhattan Bank until it merged with J.P. Morgan & Co. in 2000. Chase Manhattan Bank was formed by the merger of the Chase National Bank and the Manhattan Company in 1955. The bank merged with Bank One Corporation in 2004 and later acquired the deposits and most assets of Washington Mutual. Chase offers more than 4,700 branches and 16,000 ATMs nationwide. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has 250,355 employees (as of 2016) and operates in more than 100 countries. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had their assets of $2.49 trillion in 2016. For more information, visit https://www.chase.com/.

CONTACTS

For all Leasing inquiries:

Cynthia Hicks, SVP Leasing & Development

U.S. Properties Group

800 Columbiana Drive

Irmo, SC 29063

803.429.4300

chicks@uspginc.com

For all Property Management and Construction inquiries:

Sharon Chapman, Director of Property Management

U.S. Properties Group

800 Columbiana Drive

Irmo, SC 29063

803.407.4555

schapman@uspginc.com

MULTIMEDIA:

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0728s2p-sil-chase-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: This new state-of-the-art Chase Bank location has all the latest amenities Chase has to offer and is a wonderful addition to The Streets of Indian Lake in Hendersonville, Tenn.

News Source: U.S. Properties Group