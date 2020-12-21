NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — UltFone has proudly announced amazing UltFone iOS Data Manager giveaway for Christmas 2020. Moreover, UltFone has also announced several promotional campaigns, including Giveaway, Flash Sales and 60% OFF Deals. With its staggering 60% discount, users will also be able to get an additional $5 coupon. The event time is from Dec 21, 2020 to Jan 8, 2021.

“UltFone will always support every holiday, but Christmas is the King of all Holidays, which is why we are launching a wide range of deals.” Said the CEO of UltFone, while talking about the newly giveaways and discount offers. “You can get your special gift from UltFone in this event.” He added.

Get UltFone free license code for iOS Data Manager

UltFone iOS Data Manager is a one-stop solution to backup/restore/manage/transfer iOS data and easily backup and restore 30+ file types without network or space limit. With UltFone iOS Data Manager, you can easily manage photos, videos, music, messages, contacts, documents and other important files by importing, exporting, deleting. Users just share the campaign on the social network and then fill in the email address to get the free UltFone iOS Data Manager 1 Month license code.

Flash Sales from UltFone – 75% OFF

UltFone will give the lowest annual prices for two well-known products. UltFone WhatsApp Transfer can directly transfer WhatsApp & WhatsApp Business between Android and iPhone. Use this software, backup and restore also have a more flexible and convenient way. UltFone iPhone Backup Unlocker will easily remove screen time passcode without data loss. Its’ three powerful attack modes to ensure high recovery rate.

60% Deals and Coupon

Just copy and paste the 5% coupon code ultfone5usdoff at checkout to save money. Users can use this coupon code to buy most of the UltFone software. Up to 60% big Deals.

How to participate:

For more information, please click the links below: https://www.ultfone.com/holiday-sales.html

About UltFone

UltFone is composed of a group of tech talents. It is not only committed to improving the quality of products and the user experience, but also adopting continuously advanced technology to create new products and cater for the needs of users. More information: https://www.ultfone.com/

