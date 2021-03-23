NEW YORK, N.Y., March 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — UltFone, an emerging global software provider, launched its marketing campaign #WinFreeSoftware, to help people fix all common iOS/Android system problems at home without going outside during COVID-19.

Says Sophie, Marketing Manager at UltFone: “During the COVID-19 outbreak, what should people do when they find their phone is stuck in recovery mode, restart loop or unresponsive to touch? Especially people who live in zones with severe epidemics. We are greatly concerned about the ones who encountered phone system issues during COVID-19. They are left wondering whether they should risk going outside to repair shop or fix the problem at home with an online repair software.”

Stirred by customers seeking assistance for their phone problems in the epidemic zones, UltFone has collected and compiled a comprehensive mobile phone problem repair guide to illustrate all possible methods to fix phone problems indoors or outside. Based on several key aspects, including supported scenarios, repair time, supported devices, potential risks, ease of use, and preparations, they tend to suggest that users choose to fix the iPhone problems at home with software.

100% Win Your Lucky Draw – Free Software & Big Discounts

UltFone’s #WinFreeSoftware campaign provides a 100% chance of winning. You will have a chance to win one of the following rewards:

Win UltFone Android System Repair for free;

40% OFF to buy UltFone iOS System Repair;

30% OFF Storewide;

Buy One Get One Free: Buy iOS Data Manager get iOS System Repair for free

About UltFone System Repair Tool for iOS and Android

UltFone iOS System Repair – A best-selling product at UltFone, and recently this software has a major upgrade with a revamped interface, better user experience, and enhanced features. This iOS system recovery software integrates a comprehensive solution for iPhone/iPad/iPod touch and Apple TV problems, including entering and exiting the recovery mode (free function), solving more than 150 system issues like black screen, Apple logo, iTunes error, update stuck, and providing two ways to reset iOS device.

UltFone Android System Repair – A newly released product by UltFone which aims to better help Android users to solve common system problems with Android devices. It offers the easiest solution to enter and exit fastboot mode, Android recovery mode, and download mode, fix 150+ Android issues without data loss, and one click to clear system cache.

About UltFone Software

UltFone is a leading software development company committed to helping smartphone and PC/Mac users to enjoy digital life with no hassle. It provides users with solutions for data recovery, system repair, and device content management. UltFone does not only strive to bolster the quality of products it has to offer and the user experience but also leveraging advanced technology to develop new solutions and cater to the unique needs of users.

For more information or take part in the event, visit https://www.ultfone.com/how-to-repair-iphone-during-covid.html

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ultfone/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ultfone

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/UltFoneOfficial

News Source: UltFone