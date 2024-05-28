NEW YORK, N.Y., May 28, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — UniFab announced the release of its latest version. The new function UniFab Vocal Remover AI is launched in the latest version. This function supports intelligent separation of vocals and background music in a variety of video and audio files, and the launch of the UniFab All-In-One version for Mac systems, including 4 AI video processing modules and video format converter.



Image caption: UniFab All-In-One eliminates interlacing in video renderings.

UniFab All-In-One software has always been committed to providing users with the highest quality audio and video processing experience. The latest update further improves the functionality and performance of the software, bringing users more convenient and efficient processing methods.

First, UniFab All-In-One adds a new function module, UniFab Vocal Remover AI. This function supports intelligent separation of vocals and background music in a variety of video and audio files. Users can adjust the output file format according to their own needs, providing more choices. The addition of this function makes audio processing more convenient and meets user needs for different audio elements.

Secondly, UniFab has launched the UniFab All-In-One version for Mac systems, which includes 4 AI video processing modules and a video format converter.

UniFab Video Converter supports the conversion of multiple video formats and is perfectly compatible with different devices, allowing users to enjoy high-definition videos anytime and anywhere.

UniFab Denoise AI uses AI technology to remove noise in videos while restoring details and improving video quality.

UniFab Video Upscaler AI can upscale video resolution to 4K, enhancing video clarity and quality.

UniFab Smoother AI increases the video frame rate to 120FPS to achieve smooth motion effects.

UniFab Deinterlace AI can remove interlacing from videos, eliminate motion artifacts and edge blur, and improve the video viewing experience.

UNIFAB ALL-IN-ONE FUNCTIONS AND FEATURES

Upscale videos to HDR and Dolby Vision for superior video quality. Improve the quality of every type of video without changing the resolution, such as low-resolution TV series, black and white movies, homemade videos or animations. Eliminate video noise caused by low-light conditions, camera malfunctions, signal interference during transmission and compression algorithms. Use AI technology to smoothly upgrade SDR to the HDR10 standard to achieve more realistic and vivid color presentation. Upscale video resolution to 4K for ultra-sharp images. It seamlessly upscales video resolutions to 720p, 1080p and 4K Ultra HD Audio is mixed to DTS 7.1 and EAC3 5.1 via AI for superior surround sound quality, enhancing the user’s viewing experience and providing an immersive audio environment. Increases frame rate to 120 fps to reduce judder and judder, delivering more natural results for the ultimate viewing experience. Use AI to deinterlace videos for playback on the latest devices and improve your viewing experience using advanced AI technology. Losslessly convert videos to more than 1000 formats including MP4, MKV, AVI, WMV, and more for device compatibility and support without losing quality. Compress video and audio while retaining original quality for sharing on social media platforms. Edit videos professionally with tools like split, crop, rotate, flip and mirror, set duration and adjust video speed to create special effects.

The R&D team of UniFab software stated that they will continue to iteratively update the software, add more convenient and practical functions, and provide users with more complete video editing tools.

For more information please visit the official website:

English: https://unifab.ai/

Japan: https://ja.unifab.ai/

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tNAW22a0ug

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Saku Aio

UniFab

EMAIL: saku@unifab.ai | PHONE: 080-8420-0446

News Source: UniFab