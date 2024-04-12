LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 12, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- DVDFab announced today that, with recent updates, UniFab All-In-One has increased the conversion speed of its enlarger, denoiser, and deinterlacer modules. Even the HDR upscaler module has introduced cinema mode (fast) to increase conversion speed while maintaining high-quality images.



DVDFab’s comprehensive video enhancer and upscaler software, UniFab, has undergone a few updates to revolutionize users’ experience of working with videos. Now, they can enhance, enlarge, upscale, denoise, and deinterlace videos with a 20% to 50% speed increase in the conversion.

UniFab All-In-One is a leading software for working with videos. It focuses on all enhancement, upscaling, and editing needs. It packs different modules to cater to each audio and video enhancement requirement dimension. UniFab offers a comprehensive solution for video creation, combining simplicity, efficiency, and user-friendliness. Designed for beginners and professionals, the UniFab AI video enhancer includes over 20 video, audio, and image conversion and editing tools, each functioning as an independent module to perform specific tasks.

WHAT ARE THE LATEST UPDATES IN UNIFAB ALL-IN-ONE V2.0.1.6

Optimized: The display of CPU and GPU usage.

Optimized: Increased details of ongoing task processes.

New: Updates to the inference engine have led to a 20%-50% speed increase in the conversion of the Enlarger/Deinterlacer/Denoiser modules.

Optimized: Adjusted the default bitrate of the AI module to a more suitable value, reducing the instances where enhancement was not obvious due to a low bitrate.

UniFab Video Enlarger AI: The enlarger module has updated its AI model to optimize image details better than the original model. The image quality has been significantly improved.

UniFab HDR Upscaler AI: The HDR upscaler module introduces a new model, cinema mode (fast), significantly increasing conversion speed while maintaining high-quality images. The software conversion speed can be up to 5 times faster, so most users only need 1-3 times the duration of the video to convert to 1080p HDR 10.

UniFab Deinterlacer AI: The Deinterlacer module has upgraded its AI engine, increasing the conversion speed for most graphics cards by an average of 20%.

UniFab Denoise AI: Support has been added for a new denoise module to eliminate noise points generated by various factors. This makes the video more transparent, providing a better viewing experience. It has upgraded its AI engine, increasing the conversion speed for some graphics cards by an average of 20%.

UniFab Audio Upmix AI: The Enlarger and Upmixer modules now support enhancing the audio channel from 5.1 to 7.1.

DIFFERENT MODULES OF UNIFAB ALL-IN-ONE

UniFab HDR Upscaler AI can upscale Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) or HDR10 videos to Dolby Vision standards. UniFab Audio Upmix AI helps elevate video audio tracks to superior EAC3 5.1/DTS 7.1 surround sound. UniFab Video Enlarger AI upscales video resolution to 720P (Standard Definition), 1080P (Full HD), and even a remarkable 4K (Ultra HD). UniFab Video Converter Pro supports over 1000 file formats, such as MKV, AVI, MP4, and WMV, ensuring compatibility across various devices. UniFab Deinterlace AI deinterlace videos and eliminates motion artifacts to enhance them. UniFab Denoise AI removes video noise and restores video details to enhance content quality and clarity. UniFab Video Enhancer AI enhances video clarity and quality by enlarging low-res videos up to 4K. UniFab Smoother AI enhances the videos up to 120FPS with superior frame interpolation options to transform videos. UniFab Deshake AI: (coming soon)

FUNCTIONS AND FEATURES OF UNIFAB ALL-IN-ONE

Upscale video to HDR and Dolby Vision for superior video quality.

Enhances video quality for every genre without altering the resolution, such as low-resolution TV series, B&W films, homemade videos, or animations.

Eliminates noise from video caused by low-light conditions, camera malfunctions, signal interference during transmission, and compression algorithms.

Smoothly upscale SDR to HDR10 standard using AI technology for a more realistic and lifelike color representation.

Enlarge video resolution up to 4K for an ultra-clear picture. It can seamlessly enlarge video resolution to 720p, 1080p, and 4K Ultra HD

Upmix audio to DTS 7.1 and EAC3 5.1 with AI for superior surround sound quality, upgrading users’ viewing experience and offering an immersive audio environment.

Increase the frame rate to 120 fps to diminish fluttering and trembling, delivering a more natural result tailored for the ultimate viewing experience.

Deinterlace videos using AI to play on the latest devices and improve your viewing experience using advanced AI technology.

Losslessly convert videos to 1000+ formats, including MP4, MKV, AVI, WMV, and more, to be compatible and supported by the devices without losing quality.

Compress videos and audio while retaining the original quality to share on social media platforms.

Edit videos professionally with tools like split, crop, rotate, flip, and mirror, set duration, and adjust video speed to create special effects.

