Valentis Security welcomes Jerry Clark

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Jan. 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Valentis is pleased to announce the addition of Jerry Clark to its team as a consultant to help facilitate strategic business development and growth for Valentis locally, regionally, and nationally. Clark’s role will also include guest spots to share his insight and expertise on the “Marnie and Martha” Valentis produced podcast series.

Jerry Clark is a security-management expert with over 30 years of experience in local and federal law enforcement. In his federal law enforcement career, he served as Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).

He retired from the FBI’s Pittsburgh Division in June 2011. Prior to retirement he was the lead investigator on “Collar Bomb,” FBI Major Case #203, also known as the “Pizza Bomber” case – one of the select few Major Cases in the FBI’s history.

Clark has an extensive background in public-safety leadership, complex investigations, law enforcement intelligence, special weapons and tactics, and threat, risk, vulnerability assessments. He holds a B.A. in Psychology, an M.A. in Forensic Psychology, and a Ph.D. in Public Safety with a Specialization in Criminal Justice. He is the co-author of “Pizza Bomber: The Untold Story of America’s Most Shocking Bank Robbery,” “A History of Heists: Bank Robbery in America,” “Mania and Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong: Inside the Mind of a Female Serial Killer” and “On the Lam: A History of Hunting Fugitives in America.” Clark has been Featured on a number of national television networks and media outlets to include Netflix – “Evil Genius,” NBC Dateline – “Death Trap,” CNN – “CNN Presents” and the Discovery Channel – “FBI Criminal Pursuits.”

About Valentis:

Valentis is a fully operational security logistics and risk management solution for a variety of clients and security concerns. We are growing domestically, and envision global ventures, in risk management and security logistics with services and products under development to create a network of global affiliates, lead through branding, and expand our clients; financial institutions, governments, religious facilities, maritime, cybersecurity, combined with specially developed training, software and telecommunication consultancy, and more. We are mindful and committed and care about our clients, team, and shareholders. Learn more: https://valentissecurity.com/.

