CINCINNATI, Ohio and PITTSBURGH, Pa., Aug. 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Valentis Security is proud to announce and welcome Stephen Souders as its new regional manager in Cincinnati, Ohio. Souders will be responsible managing Valentis operations, personnel, and assisting with business development in the Cincinnati and surrounding markets.



PHOTO CAPTION: Stephen Souders joins Valentis Security as its new regional manager in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Souders is a former sworn Law Enforcement Officer in the State of Ohio and served as a narcotics detective and member of SWAT with Elmwood Police Department. Souders is a US Navy Veteran and graduate of University of Cincinnati with a Masters Degree in Business Administration.

Marnie Sutch, CEO of Valentis, stated, “We are pleased to welcome Steve to our team. He brings an extensive background that will greatly assist our operation and commitment to professionalism and quality.”

About Valentis:

We are a fully operational security logistics solution for a variety of clients and security concerns. We are growing domestically, and envision global ventures, in risk management and security logistics with services and products under development to create a network of global affiliates, lead through branding, and expand our clients; financial institutions, governments, religious facilities, maritime, cybersecurity, combined with specially-developed training, software and telecommunication consultancy, and more.

We are mindful and committed and care about our clients, team, and shareholders.

Learn more at: https://valentissecurity.com/

