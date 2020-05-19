ATLANTA, Ga., May 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, has hired veteran business-to-business sales leader Nick Belenky as executive vice president of sales. In this role, Belenky will direct Top of Mind’s sales operations with a focus on client success and new customer acquisition.



Belenky joins Top of Mind from CardinalCommerce, a Visa (NYSE: V) company and global leader in authenticating digital transactions. As director of sales for the company’s consumer authentication group, he oversaw new merchant sales and channel partnerships across North America and globally and led his team to triple-digit sales growth for four years running. Prior to that, Belenky was inside sales and solutions architect manager for 1 EDI Source, a leading provider of electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions and business visibility software.

“Nick’s strategic, data-driven approach to growing sales revenue has helped shape the success of small companies and global tech providers alike,” said Top of Mind CEO Bill Hayes. “He brings not only deep experience in business-to-business technology sales, but also a genuine enthusiasm for understanding and exceeding the needs of clients, which is a cornerstone of our company culture. We are proud to welcome Nick to the Top of Mind team.”

“I cannot say enough about the mortgage marketing knowledge and professionalism of my sales team as well as the deep industry and functional experience our leadership team brings,” Belenky said. “Top of Mind helps thousands of borrowers find a lending partner every day and I am proud to be a part of that.”

Belenky’s 13-year career in sales also includes management roles at CEIA USA, a global manufacturer of security equipment, and Edgerton Corporation, a developer of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems for the materials handling industry. He began his career in the healthcare technology field, where he worked as a test engineering project manager for medical imaging product provider Codonics and as a computer programmer for EDI outsourcing provider Interactive Payer Network (later acquired by Emdeon, now Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG)). Belenky is a graduate of Case Western Reserve University with a degree in computer engineering.

About Top of Mind Networks:

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry’s most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind’s SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, “set it and forget it” workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals are able to effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.

