STUDIO CITY, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 — For decades, Laurel Canyon Blvd. and Ventura Blvd. have been a crossroad for some of Studio City's most dynamic restaurant ventures. Now, two proven restaurateurs, Brian Lenzo (Blue Palms Brewhouse and many others) and Dick Raskin (Shanghai Rose) have teamed up to launch a brand new 144-seat eatery, Daily Outpost, on the second level of the sprawling space located on the intersection's southeast corner.



Image Caption: The Daily Outpost, Studio City.

The contemporary casual style Daily Outpost is now open evenings for business and provides a reliable, straight-ahead menu of “American Classics” prepared to satisfy palettes and pocketbooks with bountiful servings and lots of flavor.

According to co-operator Dick Raskin, “Our classic American-style menu is traditional and features universally popular dishes that make going out to eat worth the effort.” Among the menu staples, “take-it-up-a-notch” classic burgers, double pork chops, tequila lime chicken, French dip and additional American classics, including steak, over-the-top sandwiches and entrée salads.

Along with a spacious indoor dining space, The Daily Outpost’s unique, second story patio seats 50 and features comfortable outside dining year-round enhanced by heaters, misters and other amenities.

Also featured at this new venue is a popular array of beers and a well curated cocktail menu; among its stars is “The Talent Scout,” a Daily Outpost signature drink. The restaurant also features an outstanding wine list highlighting top vintners, a Ken White Pinot Noir, a Jermann Italian Pinot Grigio and a Jordan Sonoma Cabernet Sauvignon among many others. Co-owner Brian Lenzo is a seasoned and celebrated curator of craft beers, a hallmark of the many classic bars and restaurants he’s been involved with over several decades in Hollywood, West Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley.

Unlike many Studio City eateries, The Daily Outpost also offers easy access above and below ground public parking and well-lit public spaces around it.

As Brian Lenzo, who has long had his pulse on the L.A. food and drink scene, from successfully launching three craft beer breweries and popular restaurant fare, says, “We’re putting a menu of beloved foods on the menu and bringing it back to a corner of Los Angeles where it’s been missing and eagerly awaited.”

MORE INFO. OPEN FOR DINNER 7 NIGHTS A WEEK: https://www.thedailyoutpost.com/

12050 Ventura Blvd 2nd Floor, Studio City CA 91604, 818-824-3113

News Source: The Daily Outpost