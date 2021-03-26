LOS ANGELES, Calif., March 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Local veteran, Phillip Polite (“Phil”), bares his soul and sparks intrigue and thought from his listeners with his new Podcast, “PhilaNomics.” Phil is an Air Force and Army PTSD combat veteran who has endured plenty of struggles already in his young life. Through his own self-discovery, he has felt inspired to help others heal. Phil has spent years researching metaphysics and is inspired by Alan Watts. He brings unique perspectives to the conversation through his life journey of living overseas and being a black man.

“I feel compelled to start my conversation, a spiritual journey worthy of a movie in itself. There is healing in exploring what keeps me up at night. Healing I hope transcends to my listeners,” says Phil, creator of the PhilaNomics podcast.

Phil chose the owl to represent the podcast and PhilaNomics because the owl symbolizes a catalyst to him. He studies spirit animals and guides. Author, Elena Harris identifies the owl sprit animal as emblematic of wisdom, deep connection intuitive knowledge. That the owl sees in the dark and helps one see beyond veils of deception and illusions. PhilaNomics helps Phil and listeners start their self-exploration and discover their truths.

During episode one, Phil intimately shares his final days with his mother in the hospital. As Phil sat there, watching his mother breathe her last breath, he was consumed with this presence of responsibility. Phil recalls, “One of the last things she said was, she wanted me to express ideas. Maybe my story. Thoughts. Grief. Pain. Will help someone?” PhilaNomics is free flowing conversation.

Join the journey now: https://open.spotify.com/show/3ln94Bmps2adJiR8tgfOZ6

