CELEBRATION and KISSIMMEE, Fla., Dec. 28, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For the past twenty years, Orlandoans in need of foot and ankle reconstruction, heel pain treatment, or help with a badly stubbed toe have heard the same refrain: Go see Dr. Talbert. Now the venerable doctor has joined Modern Foot & Ankle and is excited to serve new, growing communities in the area.



Photo Caption: Dr. Todd Talbert.

Board-certified podiatric surgeon Todd C. Talbert, DPM, came aboard the Central Florida healthcare group earlier this month. He practices primarily in the Celebration, Fla ., clinic while offering evening availability at the group’s brand-new location in Kissimmee, Fla .

“I was drawn toward Modern Foot & Ankle due to their up-to-date techniques, ideas, and equipment,” said Dr. Talbert. “Their doctors, staff, and offices are vibrant with cutting-edge technology.”

Specializing in sports medicine, trauma and fracture surgery and care, and reconstructive foot and ankle surgery, Dr. Talbert has also developed a Center of Distinction for Lapiplasty 3D bunionectomy in Orlando. He’s been the recipient of Orlando Family Magazine’s Top Physician award three times, including in 2022, for going above and beyond to move medicine, patient care, and outcomes forward, according to the magazine’s website.

“I have developed myself into one of the most well-renowned podiatrists in the city,” said Dr. Talbert. “I am best known for my outstanding bedside manner and making my patients feel comfortable in understanding their diagnoses and treatments.”

Not only is he a veteran in his field—he’s also a veteran. Dr. Talbert’s storied career in medicine started when he served in the United State Air Force as a paramedic. He then put himself through college working as a surgical technician and podiatric medical assistant.

But his journey began even before that.

“When I was five years old, I fell out of a tree and broke my arm,” he explained. “While I was getting the cast put on me, I remember telling my mother that one day I would become a doctor.”

Dr. Talbert’s time at the podiatric clinic as a young adult inspired him to become a podiatrist, and he later gained acceptance into the Temple Univeristy School of Podiatric Medicine in Philadelphia.

“After medical school, I received extensive training in traumatology, foot and ankle reconstruction, wound care and limb salvage, and elective foot and ankle surgery through AdventHealth East Orlando,” he stated. “Since then, I have continued to give back to my profession by training surgical residents on a weekly basis.”

Although Dr. Talbert says he misses his patient base in Oviedo, Fla., and Orlando, he is enthusiastic about his relocation to Celebration.

“I fondly remember Celebration being developed by Disney World under the concepts of EPCOT and have come to love its gorgeous architecture, focus on technology, sense of community, and, of course, annual snowfall!” he said. “I’m excited to be a new part of this spectacular and unique city where I will bring my expertise and one-on-one care and continue to treat every new patient like a member of my familiy.”

About Modern Foot & Ankle®

Through Big-City Technology. Small-Town Care.® Modern Foot & Ankle is reshaping the patient experience and curating a progressive model for podiatric healthcare. Our physicians provide comprehensive medical and surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions in clinics across Central Florida. With 24/7 online booking and check-in, extended office hours, advanced on-site equipment, and cutting-edge treatment options, Modern Foot & Ankle serves patients efficiently, comfortably, and on their schedule.

For more information, visit https://modernfootankle.com/.

