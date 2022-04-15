CHENGDU, China, April 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Digiarty Software enhances the core of hardware acceleration of VideoProc Converter, reducing the average CPU usage of hardware-accelerated encoding to 2%. Accordingly, the efficiency of HD/4K video conversion has improved dramatically.

To enable more people to use the software for free and enjoy the updated performance, Digiarty, the sponsor, is giving away VideoProc Converter for Holy Week and Easter 2022 at: https://www.videoproc.com/campaign/easter-offer.htm

VideoProc Converter is a one-stop video processing software composed of a video converter, a DVD backup module, a video/music downloader, and a webcam/screen recorder. It excels at converting, resizing, and processing 4K and large video files with the assistance of GPU acceleration.

Level-3 Hardware Acceleration technology is a dominating feature of VideoProc Converter. It has long been one of the key points for the Development Team of Digiarty and is praised by the customers. The unique technology can speed up decoding, processing, and re-encoding, and make HD video conversion up to 47x real-time faster. It can optimize the output file size and video quality, or accelerate without compromising the quality. Better still, the hardware acceleration can work on virtually any recent computer and is even friendly to low-end or average computers.

For the three years since its release, VideoProc Converter has helped over 4,000,000 users from 180 countries transcode and process media files with hardware acceleration. Low CPU use gave the 4K video converter software a competitive edge over its competitors.

According to the test in the period of the initial release, VideoProc Converter hovered around 40% CPU use with GPU NVENC activated and kept the CPU temperature at 33 degrees centigrade.

“That was almost amazing, compared with many other apps for rending a large 4K UHD video. Some of them hit 90-100% CPU usage, and caused the computer to crash or overheat,” explained Huston Xu, the Director of the Development Team of Digiarty. “The good news is, from the very recent test, converting a 4K MKV HEVC to MP4 H264 on VideoProc Converter 4.7 only costs 1% CPU use with hardware acceleration. The test was run on an ordinary computer, saying, a 64-bit Windows 10 computer with the processor of AMD Ryzen 5 2400G with Radeon Vega Graphics 3.60 GHz, and AMD Radeon Rx Vega 11 Graphics.”

The enhanced GPU acceleration and lower CPU usage in VideoProc enable users to convert a 4K, HDR, 10-bit, high frame rate, or large bitrate video much faster. Editing, compressing, and recording with the software go without stutters and lags. Users can do multiple tasks simultaneously on a computer while exporting the media file. There will be no overheating, crashing, or freezing, so the lifespan of the computer will be longer.

On the occasion of Holy Week and Easter, the company makes VideoProc Converter free available to all visitors around the world through the time-limited Easter giveaway and deals 2022. In addition, the campaign page offers more Easter gift ideas, valid until April 22, 2022.

1. Lifetime license of VideoProc Converter: get the full and lifetime license of the all-in-one video processing software, enjoy unlimited use of all features at 62% off;

2. Get VideoProc Vlogger with feature-rich video editing features and lossless 4K quality, without watermark and limitations;

3. Chances to get more free Easter gifts: DearMob iPhone Manager, Amazon E-gift Cards, Wise Case 365 Pro, Genie Timeline Home 10, Apple iPad 10.2-inch, and Stellar Video Repair Tool.

About Digiarty Software, Inc.:

Digiarty Software, Inc., the developer of VideoProc, is a leading desktop software developing company in the multimedia industry. Founded in 2006, it has been involved in various areas and extended its business scope to diversified fields, including but not limited to video/audio editing, converting, downloads, recording, DVD conversion, DVD copy, and iPhone data backup. This customer-oriented company has accumulated a vast user base all over the world and evolved to be a prosperous company in the industry.

To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.videoproc.com.

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/MmEz5KIdXBM

News Source: Digiarty Software Inc.