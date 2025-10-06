HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 6, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — V!NE, a leader in visual event notification systems, is proud to announce its official national launch at the upcoming Childcare Success Summit. Attendees can visit Booth 16 during the Childcare Success Summit to see firsthand how V!NE’s patented PoE+ visual notification systems are transforming safety and communication for schools, daycares, churches, and businesses nationwide.



Image caption: V!NE Announces National Launch of Instant Visual Notification Systems at the 2025 Childcare Success Summit.

“We are excited to partner with VINE Alert in providing visual notification solutions over our K-12 Badge Alert product offering,” says the Product Manager for Raptor Technologies.

V!NE delivers simple, scalable, and reliable alert systems that combine LED lights, wearable devices, and SMS/mobile notifications to ensure that critical messages reach everyone instantly, when every second counts.

Todd Westbrook, Chief Operating Officer, V!NE, states, “Too often, critical messages are missed in the noise of everyday operations. V!NE closes that gap with instant, visual alerts that empower people to respond calmly and quickly.”

With bundles designed to scale from small daycares to multi-building campuses, V!NE’s flexible subscription model removes barriers of cost and complexity. Professional installation ensures rapid deployment, with many systems running in just hours.

