LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 27, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Network’s VOICES FOR HUMANITY, the weekly series presenting heroic change makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities, announces a new episode featuring antidrug activist Julie Delvaux, premiering on June 26, 2024.



Image caption: Julie Delvaux educates the public on the true dangers of drugs, helping people throughout the country live drug-free.

VOICES FOR HUMANITY airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

With over 60,000 drug-related crimes committed in one year alone, Belgium is struggling with the results of its casual approach toward drug usage. Julie Delvaux understands the link between “occasional” drug use and the dangerous path it can lead the nation’s youth down, and so spearheads an educational movement to help people throughout the country live drug-free.

ABOUT JULIE DELVAUX

Born in Brussels, Belgium, Julie Delvaux moved to a small town in the Flanders region while still a child. There, as a teen, she succumbed to intense peer pressure to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana. Staying true to herself, she ultimately rejected the use of drugs and made a commitment to inform as many of the nation’s youth as possible about their true dangers. After joining the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, Julie combined her mission with Belgium’s love of biking, rolling out bike tours around the country to spread the antidrug message. Through her tours and media events, to date she has brought the message of Truth About Drugs to 14 percent of Belgium’s population.

Julie Delvaux serves as the coordinator for the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Belgium.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas, and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streams at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

LEARN MORE:

https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/

VIDEO:

https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/julie-delvaux.html

https://www.scientology.tv/documentaries/the-truth-about-drugs.html

https://www.scientology.tv/documentaries/they-said-they-lied.html

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0627-s2p-cosjulied-300dpi.jpg

PHOTO CAPTION: Julie Delvaux educates the public on the true dangers of drugs, helping people throughout the country live drug-free.

TAGS: #ScientologyNetwork #VoicesForHumanity #JulieDelvaux #DrugEducation #TruthAboutDrugs #DrugPrevention #FoundationForADrugFreeWorld

News Source: Church of Scientology International