HUNTSVILLE, Ala. and VALPARAISO, Fla., April 21, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — WaveLink, Inc., a woman-owned small business based in Huntsville, Alabama, has been awarded a $46 billion contract from the U.S. Air Force. Specializing in Aviation and Missile Defense programs, WaveLink, Inc. will perform work related to digital and model-based systems engineering, agile processes, open systems architecture, weapons, and enterprise analytics to benefit the Air Force and Eglin AFB.

The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition (EWAAC) contract enables the government to provide rapid response applicable to all areas and lifecycle phases of weapons development to include weapons concepts, concept development, concept demonstrations, weapons system procurement, production, fielding, operations, and sustainment.

“WaveLink, Inc. has a proven track record supporting Major Defense Acquisition Programs,” states Tamela Gibbs, President and CEO of WaveLink, Inc. “We are thrilled to be a part of helping the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Eglin AFB quickly meet current and future weapons system requirements.”

Using their strong record of corporate leadership experience and achievement, WaveLink, Inc. will be supporting this contract over a 10-year period.

WaveLink, Inc. is a woman-owned small business in Huntsville, Alabama, providing mission-critical Engineering & Technical Services to Air Force, Army, MDA, DOD and other government customers across the nation. For over 20 years, WaveLink, Inc. has delivered dependable, quality technology solutions and support with professionalism and integrity.

