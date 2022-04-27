FORT SMITH, Ark., April 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Weldon, Williams & Lick, Inc. (WW&L), a visionary provider of ticketing and custom security printed solutions, announced today that it has appointed Evan Gitomer as its first Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Evan will oversee and develop the go-to-market team and strategy to support growth at the company.

Evan brings more than 20 years of sales and business development experience in professional sports ticketing sales and entertainment, most recently leading a boutique premium sales agency.

“We’re delighted to welcome Evan Gitomer to WW&L’s leadership team as we work to drive a new era of interactive product and service experiences,” said Tracey Geren, CEO of Weldon, Williams & Lick, Inc. “Evan is a proven leader with an impressive track record driving and developing sales teams. Given his extensive experience with sporting events, concerts and entertainment, Evan is well-positioned to help WW&L, and its wholly owned subsidiary KIS Technologies,” added Geren.

“This is a time of change as live events come back, and I’m excited about leading and continuing to develop the sales organization at WW&L to maintain and enhance the company’s position in the market,” said Evan Gitomer. “I’m inspired by the team, culture and history of WW&L, and I’m eager to start building growth and sales momentum.”

ABOUT WELDON, WILLIAMS, AND LICK, INC.:

Founded in 1898, Weldon, Williams, and Lick, Inc., has built a solid reputation for providing premier ticketing and custom printed security solutions for the most notable names in professional and college sports, symphonies, ballet companies, performing arts, concerts, and entertainment venues. WW&L is known for delivering products and services that connect organizations to their fans and patrons, and people to experiences.

Headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas, clients include Live Nation, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Churchill Downs, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the National Football League.

