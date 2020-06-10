VANCOUVER, B.C., June 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — During your COVID-19 quarantine, in those Zoom socials, was gin your preferred spirit in your martini shaker? If it was, here’s what we know about you and your cohort of gin drinkers, according to The Valuegraphics Database and a new global analysis of what people all over the world care about most – and by extension how they will behave.



Gin drinkers, as a group, break into four main segments:

24% are “The Probably Bow Ties” and are loyal to tradition and believe there is one right way to do everything. They place a high value on loyalty, making things happen, and keep an eye on their finances.

23% fit a profile called “The Probably No Ties.” They are social adventurers, out more nights than they are in, and use their martini as a kind of social prop. They are always looking to grow and will be attracted to anything that offers the opportunity to be a better version of themselves.

At 21%, “The Food Funsters” are planners, fixated on food, but really don’t expect anything will be as good as they’d like. They seek out customization, and are just as happy dining alone as they are in a group.

17% are “The Career Drinkers,” who live to network and build their social standing. They will drink their martini how everyone else does, so they don’t stick out. Influence and wealth are their objectives, and they will do what needs to be done to attain them.

The balance of the sample are splinter groups that are not statistically relevant.

“By knowing what people care about – their values – we know why they behave as they do,” says human behavior expert David Allison, founder of The Valuegraphics Database, the first global dataset of human values. “As humans, we spend all our waking hours hunting and gathering anything that will feed and protect our values: the things we care about most. This is our life’s work.”

It’s a distinction that shows the limited range of traditional demographics that put people in categories based on what they are, but tell us nothing about who they are or why they behave as they do.

“Regardless of the demographic boxes you check as a human in society – race, gender, age, income – we learn more from cohorts based on shared values which can predict, with great precision, what people will do next. From a social science perspective, that’s a very different narrative,” says Allison.

If you wanted to speak to, engage or influence gin martini drinkers, for example, highlight anything that will trigger personal growth, personal responsibility and experiences. These values, from a list of 56 accepted by the scientific community, will be the most powerful.

“Empirical data that isolates what your target audience cares about tells you exactly what buttons to push to influence behavior,” explains Allison, “because what we value determines what we do.”

National Martini Day is June 19. Drink responsibly.

About Valuegraphics

The Valuegraphics Database defines the shared values of target audiences, regardless of their demographic profiles. It uses a global database informed by neuroscience, psychology and sociology and measures 436 shared human values, wants, needs and expectations. It’s accurate to +/- 3.5%, offering a high degree of confidence. Learn more: https://valuegraphics.com/

