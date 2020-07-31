HUNTINGTON, N.Y., July 31, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The alluring beauty of classic automobiles is the subject of short videos by television camera-crane specialist Howard Heitner, launching as Classic Car Video.



They’re seen on his new YouTube channel and website: https://www.classiccarvideo.com/.

The series starts with heavyweights of classic car subculture: A rare ‘69 Corvette; and the celebrated ’64.5 Original Mustang. The videos intercut floating visual perspectives with fluid imagery of design details and notable features. It’s woven in a stylistic edit and soundtrack that imparts a ‘music video’ feel; the rock-star being a mechanical masterpiece of yesteryear.

“Precise camera movement is the only way to depict the lines, shapes and textures of these exquisite automotive sculptures,” said Howard Heitner, creator of the videos, and owner of New York Jib®, a camera-crane company. His 20 plus year career operating cranes on commercials, tv shows, sports and live entertainment makes him an industry go-to guy for dynamic camera moves and the sophisticated shots demanded today. But that was prior to Covid-19.

“The shutdown let me switch gears and have fun with the cars I remember and love so much, and people seem to be enjoying it.”

The content is provided free with no cost to the car owners and Mr. Heitner urges owners of special vehicles in extraordinary condition to contact him via the website to potentially set up a shoot, which usually takes about 2 hours. “It’s a win-win: The car owner gets a cool custom video for free; and I get to do what I love, share it with the world, and leave a video legacy that future enthusiasts may really enjoy looking back at.”

All the videos are posted on: https://www.classiccarvideo.com/

Classic Car Video (ClassicCarVideo.com) creates free video content for automotive enthusiasts and specializes in using camera-crane and jib equipment to shoot short, highly stylized videos of automobiles that are posted on our YouTube Channel, Facebook page and featured on our website. ClassicCarVideo.com is the vision of Howard Heitner, owner of New York Jib, a Huntington, N.Y. company that supplies camera-cranes to the motion picture and tv production industry. Our videos are custom and unique – nothing like it exists. Our mission is to share our videos with the world.

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/REEklssZXng

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0731s2p-howard-heitner-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Howard Heitner