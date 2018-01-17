HOUSTON, Texas, Jan. 17, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Whiteflash Inc., international retailer of ideal diamonds and designer engagement rings, announced today that they have been chosen to become authorized resellers for A.Jaffe, the iconic American bridal designer with a 125 year heritage.



A.Jaffe has a rich history as one of the most celebrated designer brands, dating back to Abraham Jaffe’s founding of the company in 1892. Through the Jazz Age and Art Deco period, through two world wars and into a new millennium, A.Jaffe has maintained a position in the upper echelon of bridal design. Such staying power is only possible by dedication to quality, service, innovation, and a keen design sensibility that evolves with the times.

Whiteflash welcomes the opportunity to introduce their discriminating diamond clients to another fine option in their select portfolio of the finest bridal brands in America. Customers for A CUT ABOVE® super ideal diamonds will now be able to select styles from A.Jaffe, in addition to those of Tacori, Verragio, Simon G, Ritani, Vatche, Danhov, and Benchmark Rings.

Each A.Jaffe engagement ring requires up to 80 hours to create including extra burnishing, six polishing steps, and construction of each prong by hand. The combination of Whiteflash precision cut diamonds with a finished product of immaculate quality presents consumers an opportunity to create wedding rings of extraordinary quality and beauty.

Whiteflash CEO Debi Wexler had this to say about carrying the line: “Designers like A.Jaffe that have such a long and distinguished reputation in the industry are few and far between. As a relatively young company, Whiteflash is truly honored to be representing the venerable A.Jaffe.”

Added Eliezer Eber, company COO, “We are delighted to be able to provide A.Jaffe quality and styling. The clients who find Whiteflash in their quest for the finest precision cut diamonds naturally want the engagement ring to be of elite quality. A.Jaffe delivers that synergy brilliantly.”

A.Jaffe designs are now available for purchase in the Whiteflash store and on their-state-of-the-art website serving customers across America and around the world. Any item from A.Jaffe’s extensive catalogue can be now be ordered through Whiteflash.

About Whiteflash:

Whiteflash is a top tier retail jeweler specializing in Ideal Diamonds, Designer Engagement Rings and Fine Bridal Jewelry. Whiteflash is developer and sole distributor of A CUT ABOVE® Super Ideal Diamonds, considered by trade experts and diamond connoisseurs to be among the finest in the world. They are in-stock, fully vetted with light performance images and video, and available for immediate delivery.

The award winning Whiteflash.com website, described by Kiplinger’s Magazine as the “Lord of the Online Rings” enables shoppers the world over to view, compare and purchase top quality diamonds, engagement rings and fine jewelry in a convenient, secure and information rich environment.

Whiteflash is the first jewelry retailer in the world to attain ISO 9001 certification for total quality management and welcome visitors to their Houston jewelry store located in Sugar Land Town Square.

Whiteflash is a member of the American Gem Society and recipient of the Better Business Bureau 2017 Winner of Distinction Award.

For more information, log onto https://www.whiteflash.com/ or call toll free 877-612-6770.

News Source: Whiteflash Inc