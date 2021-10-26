PLANO, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — WOGA Gymnastics — one of the largest, most successful training programs in the world for gymnastics — today announced that they have selected CaptainU, powered by Stack Sports, to provide its organization with a self-managed recruiting software tool that will connect American gymnasts with college gymnastics coaches.

Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, WOGA Gymnastics is one of the largest and most successful programs in the world where they train all levels of gymnasts from recreational to Elite. They are home to many champions and many awards since their opening in 1994. While they are most known for their Elite champions such as Nastia Liukin, they are dedicated to helping improve all children’s fitness in a fun, positive environment with classes, camps, teams, parties, and more.

CaptainU allows athletes to take what can often be a confusing recruiting experience and make it simple. With the most comprehensive suite of online recruiting tools and hands-on assistance, CaptainU boosts the athlete’s exposure to college coaches.

“We are proud to welcome CaptainU as the official recruiting software for WOGA Gymnastics,” says Kathy Whiting, Director of Partnerships and Sponsors at WOGA Gymnastics. “This partnership, like our academy, is about helping not only our athletes but all athletes, further develop and showcase their athletic abilities in a safe environment. We are eager to provide this platform to our athletes to be able to give them the right tools to continue their success and growth outside of our program.”

Through this exclusive partnership, CaptainU is the official recruiting software for WOGA Gymnastics to provide support and connections through CaptainU’s database. Athletes will be able to use their CaptainU profile, which allows them to post skills and highlight videos, store academic information, and much more, to connect with college coaches across the nation.

“We’re excited to partner with WOGA Gymnastics to continue to provide gymnastics with the resources they need to get recruited and connect coaches at the collegiate level,” said Tanner Highlen, General Manager of CaptainU. “Our mission has always been to assist athletes and college coaches with the recruiting process. By working together with WOGA Gymnastics, we have the incredible opportunity for gymnastics to continue to build an entire college recruiting ecosystem for gymnastic athletes and coaches.”

About WOGA Gymnastics

Home to Olympic Carly Patterson, Nastia Liukin, and Madison Kocian, WOGA Gymnastics was co-founded in 1994 by Olympic Champion, Valeri Liukin, and World Sports Acrobatic Champion, Yevgeny Marchenko. It is one of the largest and most successful training programs in the world with more than 35 World and Olympic medals from its gymnasts. They are dedicated to improving children’s fitness in a fun, positive environment. For more information about WOGA Gymnastics, please visit https://www.woga.net/.

About CaptainU

CaptainU empowers athletes to take their game to the next level through recruiting and discovery tools to connect with college coaches, clubs, and events. More than 3 million high school athletes, college coaches, club coaches, and tournament directors have used CaptainU tools to network, build relationships, and build championship teams. CaptainU was founded in 2008 and acquired by Stack Sports in 2017. To learn more about CaptainU, visit http://www.captainu.com/

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes.

Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars — Play, Improve, and Engage. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

News Source: Stack Sports