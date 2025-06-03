MENLO PARK, Calif., June 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –– Yiftee, a leading provider of Community Cards that “Keep Local Dollars Local,” announced the launch of contactless Tap & Go capabilities for their virtual Community Cards that support over 700 communities and over 20,000 local businesses. Developed with Mastercard and Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank, this latest innovation is expected to help drive spending to local shops and restaurants across the country, fueling the “shop local” movement.



Image caption: Tap & Go payments are now available for Yiftee Community Cards and eGift Cards at over 20,000 local shops and restaurants, for added convenience and security.

Contactless payments today account for more than two in every three in-person transactions globally on Mastercard’s network as shoppers and merchants continue to prioritize faster, safer and simpler payments experiences. Now, Community Card (CommCard) recipients can enjoy this added convenience, increasing the cards’ already widespread applications. For example, employers buy them for employee recognition programs, non-profits use them for volunteer appreciation, and local governments distribute funds for programs such as “shop local” campaigns, disaster recovery, mitigating construction disruption, and tourism. The funds remain in the community, benefiting its local businesses in addition to card recipients.

Local businesses can join a Yiftee Community Card program in their area at no cost and with no special equipment required, which helps them access new digital payments opportunities to support their growth. Built on Mastercard In Control for Mobile Payments, which helps enhance commercial card programs leveraging tokenization, Yiftee’s CommCard program will benefit users by providing secure and convenient digital cards that can be used anywhere Tap & Go contactless payments are accepted. Additionally, this helps local businesses increase acceptance and stay top of mind for customers whenever they open their digital wallet. For innovative FinTech solution providers like Yiftee, Mastercard’s In Control for Mobile Payments enables the seamless integration of virtual card numbers into digital wallets. These virtual card numbers come with robust built-in security features, ensuring that transactions are secure and protected against fraud.

“Mastercard is thrilled to team up with Yiftee to bring the power of contactless payments to their Community Cards and neighborhoods across the country,” said Mary Beth Livengood, Executive Vice President, Corporate Solutions, North America, Mastercard. “By combining our Tap & Go capabilities and In Control for Mobile Payments technology with Yiftee’s solution, we’re delivering a secure, convenient digital card experience—one that supports local businesses and helps fuel vibrant, thriving communities.”

“Since launching CommCards in 2018, they have taken off as an efficient way to share the fun experience of unique local businesses in an area while giving back to the community,” said Donna Novitsky, Yiftee CEO, “With contactless technology, we expect our customers to find even more creative uses for CommCards given the added convenience and security at checkout.”

“Silicon Valley Bank is proud to support Yiftee with its Tap & Go rollout,” said Jon Oakes, Managing Director of Commercial Cards. “Yiftee’s work in helping local merchants access new technologies and revenue streams is key to building resilient and thriving communities.”

Communities across the country use their CommCards to attract visitors and keep their spending local. In Utah, for example, Park City has launched their Mountainkind CommCard as a booking incentive for hotels, events, and experiences, guiding their visitors through local attractions. The Mountainkind CommCard has driven more than $50,000 in spending into local businesses in its first six months.

The Tap & Go collaboration is helping reshape local commerce—simplifying transactions, boosting economic development, and driving foot-traffic to local businesses in neighborhoods, towns and cities across the country.

About Yiftee:

Yiftee is the leading provider of Community Cards (CommCards), empowering local economies by driving revenue and foot traffic to local businesses. Operating in over 700 U.S. cities and serving 20K local merchants, Yiftee’s digital cards keep millions of dollars circulating locally each year. Cities nationwide use CommCards for economic development, tourism promotion, disaster recovery, workforce education, and more. Organizations and residents purchase CommCards online for employee rewards, tourism, and customer appreciation. Download the Yiftee iPhone app today and join the Shop Local movement. Learn more at https://yiftee.com/.

About Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank:

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank, is the bank of some of the world’s most innovative companies and investors. SVB provides commercial banking to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital industries. SVB operates in centers of innovation throughout the United States, serving the unique needs of its dynamic clients with deep sector expertise, insights and connections. SVB’s parent company, First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA), is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. First Citizens Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at https://www.svb.com/.

MULTIMEDIA:

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0603-s2p-yiftee-300dpi.jpg

