GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — youturn, the leader in therapist-led content for people struggling with substance misuse, announced a partnership with I-Ally, a rapidly expanding platform of caregiver resources. The partnership will allow a mutual sharing of resources. youturn member employees will now have access to I-Ally’s robust resources to help unlock young family caregiver intelligence through support, empowerment and other needed resources.

“We’re excited about this new partnership that allows us to better connect families in need with resources around caregiving and addiction support,” Shay Houser, co-founder and CEO, youturn says.

Caregivers are often family members who are committed to caring for their loved ones. And, according to AARP, an estimated 53 million Americans qualify as caregivers. As a result, it’s critical for these people to have access to education and support resources such as those that I-Ally and youturn provide.

Supporting family members and other loved ones comes with a host of challenges and necessary decision-making skills. It’s a stressful situation that takes time, energy and money. I-Ally has tools to help ease the burdens. For caregiving cases that specifically involve substance misuse, youturn’s proprietary content platform educates and informs.

“Combining the services of youturn and I-Ally ensures that the stress of caregiving doesn’t lead to dangerous substance misuse,” Lucinda Koza, CEO, I-Ally says.

About youturn

youturn maintains the world’s largest library of proprietary, therapist-led video content about substance misuse. Developed after engaging with 40,000 individuals through nationally-recognized, non-profit partner, FAVOR Greenville, youturn provides evidenced-based training content to enterprises. These training protocols reduce risk related to drugs and alcohol while also increasing employee resilience and productivity. It also helps to contain health plan costs.

For more information: https://youturn.net/

About I-Ally

A community-driven app and website, I-Ally is the first and only service dedicated to supporting millennials in their caregiving role for loved ones. It saves millennial family caregivers time, reduces stress and enables informed decision-making by providing services that fulfill their unique needs.

From telehealth and coaching to wellness, financial and other typical caregiver responsibilities, I-Ally provides invaluable support to meet these challenges head-on. It’s the leading community for caregiver support services.

For more information: https://app.i-ally.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shay Houser

of youturn, LLC

+1-864-373-5007

shay@youturn.net

*LOGO: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0119s2p-youturn-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: youturn LLC