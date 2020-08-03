SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bayflex Solutions announces that YUASA Systems, the leading provider of endurance test systems for displays and flexible electronics, will demonstrate new solutions for flexible display testing at the Society for Information Display (SID) Display Week, taking place virtually August 3-7, 2020.



PHOTO CAPTION: CS-CAM integrated optical analysis system.

Building on its world-class capabilities for repeated physical motions using unique tension-free technology that enables non-destructive performance evaluations, YUASA will demonstrate three new capabilities at the Display Week Exhibitor’s Forum:

A new optical analysis system (CS-CAM) that integrates an optics package and image processing software into a standard CS clamshell-type flexing mechanism. Using a side-view mounting configuration, the CS-CAM can provide real-time edge strain analysis for early delamination detection while testing multi-layer film stacks.

A new test cartridge (CS-TD) for both the standard and twin mechanical jigs that enables “teardrop” shape flex testing, with adjustable parameters for neck width, tear length and width to simulate different sizes and shapes of hinges on display devices. Alternatively, this cartridge can adjust the neutral plane for multi-layer flexing.

A new medium size flexing jig (CS-M) suitable for testing tablet and laptop displays. As with all CS jigs, the CS-M provides clamshell type flexing of linear or planar objects to 0.5 mm radius, and works with the ECP system control and data capture package.

In addition to these new products, YUASA Systems, working with its U.S. partner Bayflex Solutions, is developing new capabilities in multi-environment chambers (PICO) that provide desktop endurance testing in multiple hostile conditions such as humidity, temperature, as well as data analysis capabilities that can provide real-time assessment and predictive analytics based on test data.

Finally, in order to adapt the “new normal” of work from home, YUASA Systems and Bayflex Solutions now offer equipment on a subscription basis in addition to purchase, and have opened test centers in Japan and the U.S. so that clients can ship samples for testing.

“YUASA Systems is pleased to continue to offer advanced testing capability to the display industry, for flexible displays, touch screens, and other flexible components. The development of the CS-CAM, CS-TD cartridge and CS-M products were in response to the requirements of display and touch screen materials suppliers, panel makers, and system integrators, all of whom need to have repeatable, controlled endurance testing simulating real-world physical conditions,” said Eisuke Tsuyuzaki, Principal, Bayflex Solutions. “This year’s solutions are significant as we are eager to introduce a completely new series of optical imaging and enhanced data analysis capabilities.”

About YUASA Systems

Yuasa Systems continues to develop endurance testing systems for over twenty-five years. Trusted in automobile, consumer electronics and other industries it has developed modular systems with tension-free™ mechanisms to better isolate test characteristics and conform to functionality tests according to the latest international, domestic and industry-led de-facto testing standards for flexible materials, components, cables or modules. Learn more: https://www.yuasa-system.jp/en

About Bayflex Solutions

Since 2015, Bayflex Solutions is a U.S. based systems integrator for flexible products. An exclusive distributor of Yuasa Systems, and proven developer of endurance testing system control, electronic & image processing and data analysis. Bayflex Solutions has been a long-term collaborator with leading North American companies & standard bodies to ensure the latest flexible testing needs.

Learn more: https://www.bayflextechnologies.com/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/GjZxMpctkU8

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0803s2-DR11MR-CS-cam-300dpi.jpg

