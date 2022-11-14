HACKENSACK, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ZenTek Consultants, a leading consulting firm that provides services and training for Architecture, Engineering, and Construction companies, is excited to announce it has joined the Autodesk Service Provider program.



As a specialist partner in this program, ZenTek can help AEC firms optimize their workflows, standards, and finally realize the full potential of their Autodesk technologies.

“ZenTek has decades of experience helping design firms optimize their tech, to make them more efficient and land more work,” said James Coppinger, Principal at ZenTek Consultants. “By partnering with Autodesk in a way where we focus on client success, instead of selling more software, we can have a real positive impact on our client’s bottom line.”

About ZenTek Consultants:

Our mission is to help clients build their business for the future. From preliminary planning through final implementation, ZenTek brings years of technical experience to help Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Manufacturing firms make best use of the technology they already own by developing, customizing, and implementing the software and workflow processes they need to become more profitable. Learn more at https://www.zentekconsultants.net/

