CEDAR PARK, Texas, June 11, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Zeteo Biomedical, a privately held biomedical device company, today announced the issuance of new patents in the United States and European Union for its advanced drug delivery technologies. The patents, titled “Cartridge Devices for Administration of a Medicament” (U.S. Patent No. 12329949) and “Hand-Operated Devices for Administration of a Medicament” (EU Patent No. 3946526), further strengthen Zeteo’s ZTech™ delivery platform portfolio for the administration of drugs and biologics via nasal, ophthalmic, and sublingual routes.



Image caption: Zeteo Biomedical.

These patented innovations advance Zeteo’s ZTech-L™ and ZTech-P™ delivery systems, which include both single-use disposable and multi-dose, cartridge-reloadable handheld devices. The platforms support the administration of therapeutics in both liquid and dry powder formulations, including vaccines, biologics, and specialty drugs. Nasal delivery, in particular, is emerging as a highly effective, non-invasive alternative for treating conditions such as pain, emesis, seizures, neurodegenerative and autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and bioterror threats.

“We are seeing increasing global demand for metered-dose nasal, ophthalmic, and sublingual delivery devices that are compact, intuitive, and suitable for self-administration,” said Timothy Sullivan, CEO of Zeteo Biomedical. “A unique feature that sets our device technology apart is its ability to function reliably in any physical orientation, making it ideal for medication delivery in both terrestrial and space-based microgravity environments. This capability opens exciting new frontiers for Zeteo including applications in space-based healthcare.”

Zeteo’s integrated delivery platforms and technical services streamline the development and commercial-scale production of patient-centric drug/device combination products for pharmaceutical and biotech partners. This focus on patient-friendly design improves treatment adherence and medical outcomes, while enhancing product differentiation and brand value for manufacturers.

Zeteo’s platform technologies are designed to meet the evolving demands of global and interstellar healthcare markets, delivering precision, performance, and portability for the next-generation of therapeutic drug/device combination products.

About Zeteo Biomedical LLC

Zeteo Biomedical is a Texas-based medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced drug and biologic delivery systems. The company specializes in intranasal, ophthalmic, and sublingual delivery technologies designed to improve patient outcomes through precision dosing, portability, and ease of use. Zeteo’s proprietary platforms are supported by an extensive patent portfolio and a range of product development services tailored to accelerate time to market for pharmaceutical and biotech clients worldwide.

